Patient survey suggests medical cannabis clinics may assist people with mental health conditions

97% of patients prescribed medical cannabis for mental health issues say their wellbeing and happiness improved, while 68% say it helped them return to employment

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Anup Mathew highlights strong international evidence supporting medical cannabis for certain mental health symptoms

Alternaleaf patient Jack (32) from East London says the treatment helped him regain stability and return to work following a mental breakdown

A survey involving 780 patients indicates that medical cannabis clinics could contribute to addressing rising levels of mental illness and work incapacity across the UK, according to a leading clinic.

The survey, conducted by Alternaleaf among UK adults prescribed medical cannabis for conditions including anxiety, depression, insomnia, post traumatic stress disorder and other mental health challenges, found that 97% of participants reported improvements in wellbeing and happiness.

Further findings show that 88% of respondents said the treatment made them feel more hopeful about the future, while 81% reported increased motivation. Additionally, 68% said medical cannabis enabled them to continue working or return to employment.

The survey also revealed that 69% of patients had been prescribed medical cannabis for under twelve months. Almost two-thirds (62%) reported living with at least one additional long-term health condition, such as chronic pain. One in five participants (20%) said they were currently waiting for NHS mental health support. Two out of three respondents reported being employed (49%), self-employed (12%) or studying (4%).

The survey results come as mental health conditions continue to increase across the UK. NHS England data shows that 22.6% of people aged 16 to 64 were living with a common mental health condition in 2024, compared with 18.9% a decade earlier in 2014. In 2025, an estimated 1.7 million individuals in England alone were waiting for NHS mental health treatment.

Recent figures from the Department for Work and Pensions indicate that around 1.5 million adults in England and Wales were receiving Personal Independence Payments (PIP) for mental health conditions in October 2025. This figure has risen significantly from 848,882 recipients recorded in January 2020. In addition, 197,000 people in Scotland and 101,590 in Northern Ireland currently receive disability benefits related to mental health conditions.

Dr Anup Mathew, lead consultant psychiatrist at Alternaleaf, said: “Our survey results confirm medical cannabis clinics can support mental health patients and the UK’s mental health response. There is now strong international evidence showing medical cannabis can help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, insomnia, post traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions for some people.

“Medical cannabis must not be conflated with street cannabis. Medical cannabis is quality-controlled medicine, which has been legally prescribed in the UK since 2018. When taken under medical supervision, medical cannabis can safely alleviate mental health symptoms without unwanted side effects. As our survey shows, many people prescribed medical cannabis report significant improvements in mood, quality of life and their ability to work.”

Jack, 32, from East London, is one of the patients who has received a prescription for medical cannabis to help manage his mental health. “I had a mental breakdown in December 2024, “ said Jack. “I got signed off work and had really bad anxiety and depression. The biggest thing for me is I’ve been able to go back to work. I’m a lot calmer and have the confidence to go back to work. I started a new job on Monday. It’s nice to actually get back into work life.”