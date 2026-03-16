London Waste Services Firm Enviro Waste Management Achieves Alcumus SafeContractor Approval

Enviro Waste Management has been recognised for its strong workplace safety standards after securing certification from Alcumus SafeContractor, an established accreditation scheme dedicated to promoting excellence in health and safety practices.

Alcumus SafeContractor operates one of the UK’s most recognised contractor certification programmes, acknowledging businesses that demonstrate robust safety management procedures. The scheme is widely used by organisations nationwide, from SMEs to some of the country’s largest FTSE 100 companies.

With a workforce of 12 employees, Enviro Waste Management focuses on the waste management industry, delivering comprehensive waste disposal services across London.

The company pursued SafeContractor certification to introduce a clear and consistent safety benchmark across its operations. Gaining the accreditation is also expected to support the business when competing for future contracts, while its commitment to safe working practices may also be viewed positively by insurers during liability policy renewals.

Gemma Archibald, Divisional CEO of Alcumus SafeContractor said: “Major organisations simply cannot afford to run the risk of employing contractors who are not able to prove that they have sound health and safety policies in place.”

“More companies need to understand the importance of adopting good risk management in the way that Enviro Waste Management has done. The firm’s high standard has set an example which hopefully will be followed by other companies within the sector. SafeContractor plays a vital role in supporting our clients in meeting their compliance needs, whilst working with their contractors as they progress through the approval process.”

John Kinful, Operations Manager at Enviro Waste Management said: “Health and safety is our foremost priority in every job we undertake. The moment our teams arrive on site, they are briefed on the safety measures required to minimise risk, and every labourer is fully equipped with the correct Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before work begins. Achieving SafeContractor certification recognises the standards we uphold every day to protect our employees and everyone working around us.”