Halton Stairlifts secures sixth straight Platinum recognition at Feefo awards in 2026

Halton Stairlifts has been honoured with the Feefo Trusted Service Award for 2026, reinforcing its standing as a leading provider of stairlift supply and installation services in the UK.

This achievement marks the sixth consecutive year the company has attained Platinum status, demonstrating a sustained commitment to delivering exceptional customer service at every touchpoint.

The Feefo Trusted Service Awards are based solely on verified customer reviews, ensuring that the accolade reflects authentic experiences shared by customers.

The recognition comes after a period of strong growth for the business, highlighted by the opening of a new 17,000 sq ft headquarters and customer showroom in Widnes.

Designed specifically for customer engagement, the facility allows visitors to see and trial a wide selection of stairlifts, helping them make well-informed choices.

In addition, the new site supports ongoing expansion by increasing stock capacity, improving operational efficiency and enabling further team growth.

From modest beginnings in a garage in 2008, Halton Stairlifts has evolved into a nationally recognised name, providing mobility solutions to thousands of households across the UK and supporting independent living.

Customer testimonials regularly praise the professionalism of the team, the speed and efficiency of installations, and the support offered throughout the customer journey.

Backed by consistently high ratings and a substantial number of verified reviews, the company has positioned itself as a trusted leader within the stairlift industry.

Neil Mckenzie, Director at Halton Stairlifts, said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Feefo Trusted Service Award for 2026 and to achieve Platinum status for the sixth year in a row. This recognition is driven entirely by our customers, which makes it especially meaningful to everyone in the business.

“The opening of our new headquarters and showroom has been a huge milestone for us. It gives customers the opportunity to see and try our stairlifts before making a decision, while also allowing us to continue growing and improving the service we offer.

Our focus has always been on delivering a service that people can rely on during important moments in their lives. This award is a reflection of the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us every day.”

With demand for mobility solutions continuing to rise, Halton Stairlifts remains focused on maintaining the quality and service levels that have earned it repeated recognition.

Looking ahead, the company intends to invest further in its workforce, infrastructure and customer experience to ensure it continues to meet the needs of households across the UK.