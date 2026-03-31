Demand for Medical Cannabis Soars with 348% Rise in UK Patient Consultations

Alternaleaf, a leading UK medical cannabis provider, saw unprecedented patient numbers in 2025, treating individuals with a range of mental health and long-term physical conditions

Norwich, Belfast and Bristol recorded the highest share of Alternaleaf patients across UK cities

Claire-Elizabeth Carpenter, 34, from Shropshire, living with chronic pain, says medical cannabis allows her “to work, to focus and get on with life”.

New data shows that Alternaleaf, a prominent online medical cannabis clinic in the UK, experienced a 348 per cent increase in patient consultations during 2025.

Since launching its UK services in 2023, Alternaleaf has delivered specialist treatment to patients managing more than 50 different mental and physical health conditions. These include anxiety, depression, persistent pain, digestive disorders and women’s health concerns such as endometriosis and menopause.

According to its most recent data, consultations with both new and returning patients accelerated significantly throughout 2025, rising to more than three times the initial levels by year-end.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen record numbers of patients turning to medical cannabis to manage symptoms, transform quality of life and get back to work,” said Nabila Chaudhri, Alternaleaf’s Medical Director.

“Our patients come from every part of the UK and from every walk of life. They include doctors, nurses, business owners, electricians, journalists, IT professionals and others. As a fully online clinic, patients can book consultations when it suits them and have their medication delivered to their home within 24 hours of placing an order.”

Alternaleaf patients live throughout the UK. In 2025, the Top Cities for Alternaleaf patients (patients per 100,000 residents) were:

Norwich Belfast Bristol Edinburgh Nottingham Liverpool Glasgow Manchester London Leeds.

The surge in demand comes as growing numbers of patients say medical cannabis has significantly improved their quality of life.

An Alternaleaf study of over 300 chronic pain patients found those using medical cannabis reduced their painkiller use by 64 per cent. Among the same group, 71 per cent saw a drop in side effects after reducing or stopping prescription painkillers in favour of medical cannabis.

Similarly, a recent Alternaleaf survey of more than 750 patients prescribed medical cannabis for mental health conditions found 97% said it improved their wellbeing and happiness, while 68% said it enables them to work.

“Medical cannabis must not be conflated with street cannabis,” said Nabila. “Medical cannabis is quality-controlled medicine, which has been legally prescribed in the UK since 2018. When taken under medical supervision, medical cannabis can safely alleviate symptoms without unwanted side effects transforming quality of life for patients.”

Alternaleaf patient Claire-Elizabeth Carpenter is among thousands prescribed medical cannabis for chronic pain.



The 34-year-old marketing specialist, who lives in Shropshire, was born with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS) – a rare genetic tissue disorder that causes unstable joints, stretchy and easily bruised skin and a lifetime of chronic pain – and other co-morbidities.

At age 18, Claire-Elizabeth was prescribed powerful opioids to try to manage the constant pain. “I’ve been on various types of medications since I was a teenager including codeine. I was taking the maximum dose and still experiencing severe pain and mobility issues. I’ve been taking opioids for so long, my stomach can’t tolerate some pain medications anymore.”

Claire-Elizabeth was prescribed medical cannabis by a specialist pain consultant at Alternaleaf almost one year ago. “Medical cannabis enables me to manage my pain. When I’m taking medical cannabis, the pain becomes manageable. My attention gets a bit better. I’m able to work, to focus and get on with life.”