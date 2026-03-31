Demand for Medical Cannabis Soars with 348% Rise in UK Patient Consultations

- Alternaleaf, a leading UK medical cannabis provider, saw unprecedented patient numbers in 2025, treating individuals with a range of mental health and long-term physical conditions
- Norwich, Belfast and Bristol recorded the highest share of Alternaleaf patients across UK cities
- Claire-Elizabeth Carpenter, 34, from Shropshire, living with chronic pain, says medical cannabis allows her “to work, to focus and get on with life”.
New data shows that Alternaleaf, a prominent online medical cannabis clinic in the UK, experienced a 348 per cent increase in patient consultations during 2025.
Since launching its UK services in 2023, Alternaleaf has delivered specialist treatment to patients managing more than 50 different mental and physical health conditions. These include anxiety, depression, persistent pain, digestive disorders and women’s health concerns such as endometriosis and menopause.
According to its most recent data, consultations with both new and returning patients accelerated significantly throughout 2025, rising to more than three times the initial levels by year-end.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen record numbers of patients turning to medical cannabis to manage symptoms, transform quality of life and get back to work,” said Nabila Chaudhri, Alternaleaf’s Medical Director.
“Our patients come from every part of the UK and from every walk of life. They include doctors, nurses, business owners, electricians, journalists, IT professionals and others. As a fully online clinic, patients can book consultations when it suits them and have their medication delivered to their home within 24 hours of placing an order.”
- Norwich
- Belfast
- Bristol
- Edinburgh
- Nottingham
- Liverpool
- Glasgow
- Manchester
- London
- Leeds.