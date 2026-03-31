Carplus Teams Up with Marshmallow to Improve Car Finance Access for New UK Arrivals

Carplus has confirmed a new partnership with Marshmallow, adding the fintech firm to its lender panel and expanding finance options for individuals who have recently relocated to the UK.

Founded in 2017, Marshmallow is a UK-based financial technology company that first gained recognition for reshaping car insurance for newcomers. By considering international driving records rather than treating customers as having no history, it has since expanded into lending using a similar data-led approach.

With Marshmallow now part of its network, Carplus is better positioned to support customers whose UK credit history may not accurately reflect their financial standing. This could significantly improve their chances of obtaining vehicle finance.

Roman Danaev, Founder of Carplus said: “Marshmallow has already changed how insurance works for this group, and we’re proud to be working with them to do the same for car finance. Their mission is now ours too: making car finance accessible for people who have recently moved to the UK. This partnership marks another step in our journey to help more customers across the UK get on the road.”

The collaboration supports Carplus’s wider aim of making finance more accessible to people with diverse backgrounds. As migration for work, education and family reasons continues to rise, the demand for fairer and more flexible financial solutions is also increasing. Both companies are focused on ensuring that a shorter UK credit history does not prevent access to essential services.