CyNam Partners with Fortem IT to Bring the UK Cyber Community Together for a Night of Resilience and Real-World Insight

CyNam has confirmed Fortem IT as the headline partner for its landmark cyber security gathering, In the Eye of the Storm, scheduled for 16th April, 2026.
Cyber security can no longer be treated as a matter confined to IT departments. When something goes wrong, the consequences travel quickly — through supply chains, essential services, local economies and the communities that depend on them. The financial and reputational fallout can be severe, but so too can the operational paralysis and erosion of public confidence that follow a serious incident. The stakes, for organisations and society alike, have never been greater.
With the scale and frequency of cyber attacks continuing to rise, In the Eye of the Storm sets out to examine what genuinely unfolds when a major incident takes hold. Those taking to the stage will go beyond the technical mechanics of incident response to explore the human judgements being made under pressure, the difficulties of communication in a crisis, the disruption to day-to-day operations, and the broader economic toll that accumulates in real time. The event draws together professionals from industry, government and academia for an evening of candid conversation, practical knowledge-sharing and collective learning. CyNam and Fortem IT extend a warm welcome to anyone whose work touches on preparing for, managing or recovering from a cyber crisis — whether in security, operations, leadership, risk, communications or technology.
In the Eye of the Storm sits within CyNam’s 2026 event programme and speaks to the organisation’s expanding role as a central convener within the UK’s secure technology and resilience landscape, working to foster collaboration, build capability and sharpen collective preparedness.
Hollie Wakefield, General Manager of CyNam, said:
“Cyber security is not just a technical discipline, it underpins economic stability, public trust and national resilience. When a cyber crisis hits, the consequences ripple far beyond a single organisation. In the Eye of the Storm is about unpacking those critical moments – the pressure, the decisions and the collaboration required – and helping organisations build resilience. CyNam is the organisation at the centre of the UK’s fastest-growing cyber and secure technology ecosystem, and our partnership with Fortem IT ensures our community has access to the expertise and insight needed to improve the resilience of their businesses.”
In their role as headline partner, Fortem IT will bring their expertise to the event, with a particular focus on why deep observability matters for businesses operating in today’s threat landscape. Fortem IT will also be offering complimentary cyber resilience reviews to organisations seeking to identify and reduce their digital vulnerabilities. To register for a review, attendees can do so at the point of event registration, or reach out to CyNam directly at [email protected].
Fortem IT commented:
“We’re extremely proud to sponsor CyNam’s flagship event: In the Eye of the Storm. As a trusted technology partner, our mission is to strengthen organisational resilience and support the UK’s cyber ecosystem. This event shines a spotlight on what truly happens when a cyber crisis strikes: the decisions, pressure points, collaboration and real-time response required to navigate disruption. These are challenges our customers face every day, and supporting this event reflects our commitment to helping organisations build robust, practical resilience in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”
Venue: Dunkertons, Dowdeswell Park, London Rd, Cheltenham, GL52 6UT
Registration: https://luma.com/nkko0zsc