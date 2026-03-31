CyNam Partners with Fortem IT to Bring the UK Cyber Community Together for a Night of Resilience and Real-World Insight

With the scale and frequency of cyber attacks continuing to rise, In the Eye of the Storm sets out to examine what genuinely unfolds when a major incident takes hold. Those taking to the stage will go beyond the technical mechanics of incident response to explore the human judgements being made under pressure, the difficulties of communication in a crisis, the disruption to day-to-day operations, and the broader economic toll that accumulates in real time. The event draws together professionals from industry, government and academia for an evening of candid conversation, practical knowledge-sharing and collective learning. CyNam and Fortem IT extend a warm welcome to anyone whose work touches on preparing for, managing or recovering from a cyber crisis — whether in security, operations, leadership, risk, communications or technology.