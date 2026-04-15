Engage Employee Summit 2026 to convene over 3,000 senior professionals and leading global brands at Evolution London

Engage Business Media has revealed new information about the Engage Employee Summit 2026, which will take place at Evolution London on 20–21 May. The event is expected to attract more than 3,000 senior leaders, alongside 250 speakers and 120 exhibitors, spanning a central stage and six dedicated thematic stages.

Centred on the theme “Putting People at the Heart of the Organisation”, the Summit will bring together senior figures across HR, people management, internal communications, reward, wellbeing, DEI, talent and organisational culture. Attendees from globally recognised brands will examine current workplace realities as well as the future of work in an AI-driven landscape.

Marking its 11th edition and expanding into a two-day programme, the Summit will feature a dynamic Main Stage supported by six specialist streams: Organisational Culture & HR Leadership; Talent, Skills & Workforce Evolution; Internal Communications & Employee Voice; Communication & the Connected Workplace; Wellbeing, Diversity & Inclusion; and Reward, Recognition & Benefits.

This multi-stage format allows participants to navigate between high-level keynote sessions, practical case studies and focused discussions, all while addressing overarching topics such as trust, AI, inclusion and the evolving employer-employee relationship.

The Main Stage will feature a roster of C-suite leaders setting the agenda for the event. Representatives from organisations such as Space NK, Oxfam, Samsung Electronics, BBC News, Sky, Monzo and Lloyds Banking Group will share insights into talent strategies, organisational trust and leadership adaptation in an AI-powered environment.

Collectively, these contributors will explore critical issues, including how organisations can prepare their workforce for future challenges, what should change—and remain constant—as AI reshapes work, and the key concerns occupying senior HR and people leaders.

Within the Organisational Culture & HR Leadership stream, speakers from The White Company, AXA, bp, Nestlé UK&I, Halfords and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts will demonstrate how purpose and values can be translated into meaningful workplace culture that supports engagement, retention and performance.

The Wellbeing & Inclusion stage will feature perspectives from HSBC, Entain Group, Aviva, Bupa, Unilever and JLR. Discussions will cover neurodiversity, psychological safety, women’s health, measuring inclusion ROI and embedding wellbeing and inclusion as essential business priorities rather than optional initiatives.

Two specialist stages dedicated to internal communications—Internal Communications & Employee Voice and Internal Communications & the Connected Workplace—will highlight how organisations are transforming communication strategies and employee engagement approaches.

Confirmed contributors include Samsung Electronics, Betfred, Evri, Sky, BBC News, ODEON Cinemas Group, Holland & Barrett, Visa, British Airways Euroflyer, Starbucks and ASOS. Topics will range from managing communication during ongoing change and scaling employee listening, to demonstrating impact and maintaining a human touch in increasingly automated environments.

The Reward, Recognition & Future Benefits stage will see senior leaders from Jet2.com, Gymshark, British Airways, Whitbread, Next and Auto Trader examine how to design compelling employee value propositions. Sessions will address financial wellbeing, the evolution of benefits and the role of recognition in supporting the whole employee experience.

Meanwhile, the Talent, Skills & Workforce Evolution stage will include speakers from British Airways Euroflyer, GAIL’s, Standard Chartered, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Knight Frank and the British Heart Foundation. Discussions will focus on skills-based planning, internal mobility, leadership development and employee retention in the context of AI and shifting workforce expectations.

In addition to the conference content, the exhibition will host more than 120 solution providers specialising in areas such as employee listening, internal communications platforms, wellbeing, DEI, reward and recognition, AI, learning technologies and workforce analytics.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore live demonstrations, evaluate solutions and establish partnerships that can help translate strategic people and culture goals into practical outcomes. The Summit will also facilitate networking through structured sessions, including one-to-one meetings, themed discussions and an evening Night Summit following the first day.

A dedicated Startup Innovation Village will showcase emerging technology providers developing next-generation solutions across employee experience, HR and internal communications. This curated space will highlight innovations in AI, analytics, wellbeing, talent development and the digital workplace.

The 2026 Engage Employee Summit will be free for eligible senior HR and People professionals, granting full access to keynote sessions, specialist stages, the exhibition and networking activities.

A limited number of sponsorship and partnership opportunities are still available, and organisations seeking to position themselves at the centre of the event are encouraged to make contact promptly.