Cirrus Assessment to unveil Neo at Learning Technologies London 2026, introducing a next-generation assessment experience

Cirrus Assessment has announced it will showcase Neo, its newly developed assessment delivery experience, at Learning Technologies London 2026, taking place on 29–30 April. Neo, which has already been made available to existing platform customers on request, will be presented publicly for the first time at the event.

Neo represents a complete redesign of the assessment experience for both candidates and learners. It has been developed to function seamlessly across a wide range of devices, working environments and accessibility requirements, ensuring a consistent and dependable user experience.

“Organisations are demanding more from assessment than ever before, using it to evidence competency, demonstrate compliance and show that learning is sticking,” said Jeroen Fransen, Head of Product at Cirrus Assessment. “When the result matters, the delivery has to be beyond question. Neo is built for exactly that level of expectation: modern, flexible, reliable and consistent whether an employee is at a desk or working in the field.”

The platform has been engineered to eliminate barriers that can disrupt or complicate the assessment process, helping employees complete assessments smoothly and effectively.

Its contemporary interface adapts fully across desktop, tablet and mobile devices, allowing organisations to deliver assessments wherever and however they are needed. Accessibility features are embedded from the start, enabling broader participation without requiring additional setup. For employees working remotely or in low-connectivity environments, offline functionality ensures assessments can continue uninterrupted. A dark mode option is also included, offering added comfort during longer sessions.

Visitors to Learning Technologies London will find the Cirrus Assessment team at Stand J72, where Neo will be demonstrated and discussed with organisations aiming to improve their assessment strategies.

In addition to live demonstrations, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Robert Burns, Head of Business Consulting at Cirrus Assessment, to review their existing assessment approaches and explore practical steps to enhance reliability, efficiency and overall learner experience.

To arrange a meeting or demonstration ahead of the show, visit the booking page

Visit Cirrus Assessment at Learning Technologies 2026