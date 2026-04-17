St. Thomas University Global unveils zero-cost May Term to make starting a degree more accessible

St. Thomas University Global, the online undergraduate arm of St. Thomas University, has announced a $0 May Term for 2026, offering eligible learners a straightforward and affordable route to begin or resume their studies online.

Beginning on 2 May 2026, the term will cover the entire cost of a single course, including tuition, fees, textbooks, and all required learning materials. Students will not encounter any hidden costs or financial commitments for this period.

With a significant number of working-age adults holding partial college credits without completing a degree, higher education providers are increasingly adopting flexible, low-risk entry options to encourage re-engagement and completion.

“For many students, the biggest barrier is not ability or motivation, it is the uncertainty around cost,” said Clyde Lewis, Ed.D., Associate Vice President for Financial Aid and Student Services. “This gives students a clear, immediate way to begin without delay and without having to navigate a complex financial decision first.”

The May Term is available to new applicants, returning students, and those re-entering education who meet standard undergraduate entry criteria. Due to its condensed format, the term does not qualify for federal financial aid, but participants can enrol and complete the course without any out-of-pocket expense.

“Higher education often asks students to make a financial commitment before they fully understand the experience,” said Diego Britto, Senior Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer. “This approach reverses that dynamic by allowing students to begin with no financial exposure.”

All courses are delivered entirely online in an asynchronous format, tailored to suit working professionals and non-traditional learners. Students benefit from guidance provided by dedicated success coaches throughout their academic journey, from enrolment to graduation.

Programmes offered through STU Global include bachelor’s degrees in Business Management, Finance, Marketing Management, Sports Administration, Organisational Leadership, and Catholic Education. Each course is structured to reflect current employment trends while upholding the university’s commitment to ethics, leadership, and service.

To apply to one of STU Global’s online undergraduate degree programs, visit applyglobal.stu.edu/apply or for more information, visit www.stu.edu/global.