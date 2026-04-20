Sterling Training Selected by the Defence Academy of the UK to Deliver Specialist Development Programmes

The Defence Academy of the UK has chosen Sterling Training to provide specialist trainer training programmes, with the aim of strengthening instructional capability across defence training operations.
As the Ministry of Defence’s dedicated institution for professional military education and training within the UK Armed Forces, the Defence Academy of the UK is collaborating with Sterling Training to raise the standard of trainer delivery across its programmes, with a particular focus on improving the experience of its international delegates.
This appointment is consistent with a broader trend in both defence and commercial sectors towards building stronger internal training capability, driven by growing demand for flexible and adaptable instruction in response to an increasingly diverse and multicultural workforce.
Sterling Training was established by Managing Director Emma Lacey and operates from its headquarters in Southampton, offering rapidly deployable training solutions delivered through face-to-face and online formats, serving clients both nationally and internationally across defence and business training settings.
“To now be appointed by the Defence Academy of the UK is a real validation of everything we’ve built, and reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation and long-term impact in defence education and training,” said Emma.