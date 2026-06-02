Experienced Educator Launches Coaching Service Focused on Children’s Confidence and Wellbeing

LINCOLNSHIRE, UK. June 2, 2026 – After spending more than two decades helping young people in the classroom, a Lincolnshire educator has introduced a new coaching business dedicated to supporting children’s emotional growth, self-belief and resilience.

Rose Dray, a former teacher who recently qualified as a children’s confidence and mindset coach, has launched Grow Minds Coaching. The venture reflects her belief that many children would benefit from additional emotional support alongside their education.

With the new school year approaching in September, Dray plans to offer coaching services in schools, within family settings and through individual sessions. The programme aims to help children strengthen confidence, improve emotional wellbeing and develop positive life skills.

Her transition into coaching was shaped by both her extensive teaching background and her experiences raising autistic twins, giving her valuable insight into the realities many families encounter.

Dray sees coaching as a complementary service that can work alongside schools by offering children more personalised attention when facing anxiety, confidence concerns or emotional difficulties.

“After more than 20 years in teaching, I felt there was a growing need for this type of support,” she said. “Schools are working incredibly hard, but there are increasing pressures on staff and limited time available to give children the individual attention they sometimes need.

“Coaching allows me to focus on the child as a whole person and create the space for conversations that can help build confidence and resilience over time.”

Grow Minds Coaching is built around collaboration between children, parents and schools wherever possible.

Dray says working directly within schools often helps her gain a deeper understanding of the circumstances influencing a child’s wellbeing and confidence.

“The idea is to work within schools with children who are struggling, while also supporting families through one-to-one sessions,” she said. “When I work with children in school, I can build relationships with teachers and staff who know them well. It helps create a fuller picture of what is happening and often leads to more open and productive conversations.”

Alongside coaching, Dray has developed a growing profile as an author focused on children’s emotional wellbeing and mindset development.

During the past year she has released three books: Behind The Brave Face, Holding Big Feelings and Big Changes, Brave Steps.

The publications explore topics such as emotional regulation, resilience, confidence and adapting to change, providing practical guidance for children and their parents.

Dray believes increasing awareness of children’s mental health has contributed to greater demand for specialist support services that complement traditional education.

Research and educational professionals continue to highlight the benefits of addressing confidence issues, anxiety and social challenges at an early stage.

Looking ahead, Grow Minds Coaching plans to expand its services through online group coaching programmes for children seeking additional confidence and self-esteem support.

These virtual sessions will sit alongside existing face-to-face options and make services available to families beyond the local area.

As preparations begin for the next academic year, Dray remains committed to helping children build the confidence, resilience and self-belief needed to thrive both in school and in everyday life.

Drawing on her teaching career, coaching expertise and personal experiences, she hopes Grow Minds Coaching will become a valuable source of support for children and families as demand for wellbeing services continues to rise.