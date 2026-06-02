London Business Coaches Daniel and Rachel Wu Launch Online Training Platform Following Growth of Success Elevation Coaching

LONDON, UK. June 2, 2026 – London-based business coaches Daniel and Rachel Wu are preparing to launch a new online training platform as part of the continued expansion of their consultancy business, London-based business coaches Daniel and Rachel Wu are preparing to launch a new online training platform as part of the continued expansion of their consultancy business, Success Elevation Coaching

The couple, who also operate a long-established TaxAssist Accountants practice in London, say the move reflects growing demand from individuals and small business owners seeking more accessible business and financial guidance.

The new website, which is currently being redeveloped, will introduce an online programme designed to complement the company’s existing one-to-one coaching services. The digital offering is expected to provide clients with greater flexibility and allow the business to reach a broader audience across the UK.

Success Elevation Coaching was established following years of experience advising businesses and individuals through the couple’s accountancy practice, which has operated for more than seven years.

The company says its coaching approach is shaped by both corporate and entrepreneurial experience, with Daniel Wu having previously worked at major professional services firms including PwC, EY and Deloitte, while Rachel Wu has been involved in running multiple business ventures alongside wider community and support work.

Daniel Wu said the business had identified a consistent need among entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals for practical support around decision-making, financial planning and business development.

“There will always be a place for one-to-one coaching, because many clients value direct support and accountability,” he said. “However, we also recognised there was demand for an online option that people could access more easily and at their own pace.

“The new website will also make it simpler for people to connect with us initially through a free discovery call, which we see as an important first step in understanding whether we can genuinely help.”

The company says a key part of its approach is combining business coaching with practical tax planning and financial advisory support, reflecting the overlap between operational decision-making and long-term financial management for many business owners.

The launch reflects wider changes within the professional services and coaching sectors, where digital learning platforms and remote support have become increasingly common following shifts in working practices and client expectations in recent years.

The Wu family reveal that their experience within accountancy through their own Assist company has provided a strong foundation for the coaching business, particularly when working with small business owners facing financial uncertainty, operational pressures or growth challenges.

According to the company, many of the issues encountered through coaching sessions are linked to avoidable financial mistakes, poor planning or a lack of access to reliable guidance during the early stages of running a business.

Rachel Wu said the transition into coaching developed naturally from conversations regularly taking place within the accountancy practice, alongside her own background in missionary and community-focused work.

“We have spent years working closely with businesses and individuals on their finances and operations,” she said. “In that time, we have seen many common pitfalls that can create unnecessary pressure for people, particularly those running smaller businesses or starting out on their own.

“That experience gave us the confidence to develop a coaching model focused on practical support and helping people make more informed decisions.”

The new online course is expected to go live later this year and will form part of a broader expansion strategy for Success Elevation Coaching as the business continues to develop its digital presence.

Alongside the online offering, the company has confirmed that personalised coaching sessions will remain central to its services, with the aim of combining digital accessibility with tailored professional guidance.

The redevelopment of the website is also intended to streamline enquiries and improve access to introductory consultations, reflecting what the business describes as increasing interest from prospective clients seeking flexible forms of support.

As Success Elevation Coaching continues to expand, the company says its focus will remain on practical business guidance informed by real-world financial, operational and entrepreneurial experience.

ENDS