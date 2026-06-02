STEM Tutoring Firm A-Star Tuitions Unveils Online Platform and Parent Tracking Tools for 2026-27

LONDON, UK. June 2nd, 2026 – A-Star Tuitions, the STEM education company co-founded by Debashis and Arunima Saha, is set to broaden its offering with the introduction of a new digital learning platform and a dedicated parent progress reporting system, both scheduled to roll out at the start of the next academic year.
The business was established in 2018 after the couple identified a growing need for additional support for students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects. The new services are designed to offer students greater flexibility in how and when they learn, while keeping parents better informed throughout the process.
The expansion follows a period of growing recognition for the company. A-Star Tuitions has been named a finalist in both the Best Home Based Business and Best Online Business categories at the Small Business Awards for the Kent and London region, and has also been confirmed as sponsor of the People’s Choice Award at the 2026 National Tutoring Awards, run by The Tutors’ Association.
The digital platform is due to launch in September 2026, giving students access to structured learning materials they can work through independently, alongside the company’s existing live online tuition sessions.
A-Star Tuitions was born from personal experience. The Sahas guided their own child through GCSE preparation and became acutely aware of the pressures that students and families face when examinations draw near.
In the years since, the company has supported hundreds of students from Year 7 through to A-Level, delivering one-to-one and group tuition built around building genuine understanding rather than short-term fixes.
A central belief at A-Star Tuitions is that students benefit most from support that starts early and builds steadily, rather than intensive cramming in the run-up to exams.
Arunima said the ethos of the organisation comes down to a straightforward idea: “We want to bring out the best in every child. We aim to deliver an exceptional experience for both students and parents through well-planned and focused learning sessions. Our approach combines structure, discipline and encouragement — every student has potential and our role is to unlock it.”
The company works with learners across Key Stage 3, Key Stage 4 and A-Level, helping them develop both the subject knowledge and the confidence to succeed in their studies and beyond.
The founders note that students who begin receiving support in earlier years tend to make stronger overall progress, giving tutors the time needed to understand individual learning styles and adjust their approach accordingly.
Debashis said the message to parents is consistent: “Don’t leave it too late. Every year we speak to families who wish they had started earlier. Building confidence and subject knowledge takes time, and the best outcomes come when that process begins well before Year 11.”
The forthcoming online learning environment has been designed with flexibility at its core, catering to students who may prefer self-directed study or who need to balance tuition with busy school and family schedules.
The platform will allow learners to move through course materials at their own pace, at times convenient to them, while still benefiting from the structured approach that has defined A-Star Tuitions’ teaching methodology.
The new parent reporting system will sit alongside the platform, giving families detailed and regular updates on their child’s progress, engagement and achievement — making it easier for parents to stay closely involved in their child’s learning journey.
The company says the tools are intended to foster stronger relationships between tutors and families, with transparency around academic development built in from the outset.
The recent awards recognition and the National Tutoring Awards sponsorship reflect a wider commitment to driving up standards across the tutoring profession as a whole.
As the September launch approaches, the founders say their focus remains on what has always motivated them: helping young people build resilience, confidence and a lasting enthusiasm for learning.