Wigwam Storage launches new March facility in Cambridgeshire as it reaches 15 UK locations

Wigwam Storage, one of the UK’s fastest-growing independent self storage providers, has announced the opening of a new site in March, Cambridgeshire, scheduled for this spring. The location, formerly a DPD distribution centre, has been completely redeveloped into a modern storage and warehouse facility, marking the company’s 15th site across the UK.

The new premises provide a wide selection of storage solutions tailored to both individuals and businesses, including secure self storage units alongside adaptable warehouse space. Customers will benefit from seven-day access, enhanced security systems and the inclusion of the Noke Smart Entry system, a keyless, app-based access technology designed to improve both convenience and safety.

“We’re thrilled to bring Wigwam Storage to March,” said Simon Fothergill, Managing Director at Wigwam Storage. “Our goal has always been to make storage simple, secure and affordable. As our fifteenth location, it’s exciting to see Wigwam becoming a familiar name in more communities across the country.” “We’ve transformed an empty logistics hub into a modern, sustainable storage and warehouse facility that makes use of existing infrastructure”

The March facility is due to open in Spring 2026 and will feature introductory offers for early customers. The expansion reflects Wigwam Storage’s continued growth as it strengthens its presence across the UK.