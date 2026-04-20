crdone Shortlisted for Two Awards at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2026

A Bedford-based digital growth agency has been named as a finalist in two categories at this year’s SME Bedfordshire Business Awards: Business of the Year (Less Than 50 Employees) and High Growth Business of the Year.

The shortlisting comes on the back of a successful period for the agency, which has seen sustained growth alongside a consistent focus on delivering outcomes that clients can measure.

crdone was established by Carl Darnell and has earned its standing in the market by prioritising the performance of marketing activity rather than simply scaling it up. Working in close partnership with clients, the agency develops focused strategies, carries out regular performance testing, and channels investment towards the approaches that produce the strongest returns.

The fact that the agency has been shortlisted in two separate categories speaks to both its growth trajectory and the strength of its working methods. During the past year, crdone has continued to sharpen its approach to digital growth, placing particular importance on transparency, setting realistic expectations, and achieving consistent improvement over time.

The SME Bedfordshire Business Awards are run by the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce and exist to acknowledge businesses that have shown strong performance, responsible growth, and a genuine contribution to the regional economy. Those who reach the finals are selected based on what they have actually achieved over the preceding twelve months.

Securing a place in the finals puts crdone among a limited number of businesses being acknowledged for the progress they have made and the difference they have had within the local area.

Carl Darnell, Founder of crdone, said: “It’s been a strong year for us, but more importantly for our clients. We’ve focused on delivering better outcomes, not just more activity, and that’s what has driven our growth. We test. We measure. We learn. We adapt. Being recognised in both categories is a great result for the team.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 18 June 2026 at The Marquee Bedford, where the winners across all categories will be revealed during an evening that brings together businesses from across the county to mark their collective achievements.