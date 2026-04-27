Lindi Reynolds Joins Judging Panel for the BIID Student Drawing Competition 2026

Lindi Reynolds, the founder of Lindi Reynolds & Co, an award-winning studio specialising in luxury interior design, has been invited to serve as a judge for the British Institute of Interior Design Student Drawing Competition 2026, a well-established annual competition dedicated to recognising and celebrating the most promising emerging talent in interior design.

Each year, the competition provides interior design students from across the UK with the opportunity to demonstrate the technical precision and creative ambition of their drawing work, giving emerging designers a meaningful platform through which to gain recognition from established professionals and receive constructive, expert feedback on their abilities.

As a member of the judging panel, Lindi Reynolds will be evaluating submissions on the basis of their creativity, originality, technical proficiency and the effectiveness with which each entry communicates a design concept. The judging will take place in London on 10th June 2026, with the winning entry announced on 25th June.

Reynolds brings more than two decades of professional experience to the panel, together with a background that spans fine art, architecture and brand design, giving her a broad and distinctive multidisciplinary perspective. Before establishing her own studio, she held a senior position within the WPP Fitch Communications Network, where she worked across global brands and developed a thorough grounding in visual identity and design communication. She is also the founder of The Artists Appreciation Initiative, a platform created to support artists who are at the earlier stages of their careers.

Her selection as a judge reflects the increasing prominence she has earned within the interior design world, and her genuine commitment to the craft of luxury and architectural design is demonstrated through the encouragement and support she extends to those who are just beginning to find their way in the industry.

Commenting on her role in the panel, Reynolds said: “I am truly honoured to be invited to judge the BIID Young Artists Drawing Competition later this year. Drawing is where everything begins — it is the most honest and immediate expression of creative thinking, and there is something deeply exciting about witnessing fresh talent in its early stages. As someone who has spent a career championing the role of art and creativity within design, this feels like a privilege and a responsibility I will relish in equal measure. I cannot wait to see what the next generation has to offer.”

Beyond the work of her own studio, Reynolds remains actively engaged with initiatives that contribute something of lasting value to the wider design community, including forthcoming charitable projects in collaboration with the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals.

The BIID Student Drawing Competition welcomed its first entries on 12th March 2026, with submissions closing on 14th May. The shortlisted entries will then be placed before the judging panel for review during June.