How to Find the Right SharePoint Training for Your Business and Turn Everyday Users Into Confident Ones

The most effective SharePoint training is practical and tailored to the roles people actually carry out. It helps users feel confident working with the platform as part of their normal working day, rather than treating it as a separate technical exercise.

The training that works best is not a deep dive into features for its own sake. It focuses on what is relevant to the people in the room. When training shows users how SharePoint supports the tasks they already handle, rather than running through a list of functions, it connects with them in a way that generic sessions do not. When the best SharePoint training mirrors people’s actual work, adoption naturally improves, and digital workplace projects are so much more likely to succeed.

More organisations are now investing in Microsoft SharePoint as part of their digital workplace strategy. But having the technology in place is only part of the picture. Getting people to use it consistently is a different challenge, particularly when users are not clear on what SharePoint is for or how it makes their working lives easier.

Across the industry, the training that produces the best results is the kind that avoids generic product demonstrations and focuses instead on practical, role-specific learning. Users engage more when the training speaks directly to their responsibilities and daily routines. Presenting SharePoint as a tool that works the same way for everyone, regardless of role, tends to produce the opposite effect.

So, what do the best SharePoint training programmes have in common?

Clear relevance : They link SharePoint features directly to the tasks people do every day.

: They link SharePoint features directly to the tasks people do every day. Hands-on learning : Sessions use familiar content and real business examples, so it all feels meaningful.

: Sessions use familiar content and real business examples, so it all feels meaningful. Progressive delivery : Instead of just one-off sessions, training is spread out, allowing people to build their skills over time.

: Instead of just one-off sessions, training is spread out, allowing people to build their skills over time. User confidence as a goal: The aim isn’t just to show off features. It’s about making sure users feel comfortable and capable.

When organisations take this approach, they often notice better collaboration, less dependence on email and shared drives, and more consistent information management across teams.

Take Adepteq , for example. They’re a Microsoft Solutions Partner based in the UK. They work closely with organisations to support structured SharePoint adoption and help users get the most out of the platform. By focusing on real-life usage, they turn SharePoint from just another tool into something staff genuinely rely on every day.

As Phil Cave, Adepteq’s Digital Transformation Director, puts it: “Training works best when users understand how SharePoint helps them do their job better, not when they’re simply shown what the platform can do. That shift in focus makes a measurable difference to adoption and long-term value.”

With digital workplace platforms constantly evolving, the organisations that treat training as an ongoing journey are the ones who truly unlock the full benefits of their Microsoft 365 investment.



About Adepteq

Adepteq is a UK‑based Microsoft Solutions Partner specialising in SharePoint, Microsoft 365, and digital workplace enablement with a strong presence in London and the Southeast, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Plymouth, and Portsmouth. With over 1,000 successful migrations, Adepteq supports organisations with strategy, implementation, and user adoption to help technology deliver meaningful business outcomes.