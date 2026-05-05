Sandea Wholesale Ltd Awarded King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

Sandea Wholesale Ltd , a rapidly growing UK wholesale and distribution company has announced it has received The King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, one of the UK’s most prestigious honours for business excellence.

Founded in 2019, Sandea Wholesale Ltd has rapidly established itself as a trusted supplier of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), exporting a diverse product range to markets worldwide. The company’s continued investment in logistics, supplier partnerships, and customer-focused operations has driven significant international expansion.

Commenting on the achievement, Sanjeet Manek, Director of Sandea Wholesale Ltd, said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive The King’s Award for Enterprise. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, the strength of our partnerships, and our commitment to delivering excellence to customers across the globe. Our international growth journey has been driven by resilience, innovation, and a clear vision for the future.”

The award reflects Sandea Wholesale’s strong performance in international markets and its contribution to the UK economy through export growth and global trade engagement.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into new international territories, strengthen its global supply chain, and continue delivering value to partners and customers worldwide.