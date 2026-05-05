David Robson: How mindset plays a key role in health

Robson — whose 18-year journalism career includes BBC Future, New Scientist, Wired, The Guardian, and The Atlantic — told host Aleksandra King that loneliness deserves public-health status alongside smoking and poor diet. He also explained the “liking gap” that stops people from reaching out to others, the “beautiful mess effect” that makes vulnerability attractive, and why self-compassion drives genuine behavioural change.

Key Facts

Loneliness and health: More than 100 longitudinal studies Robson cites link loneliness to higher risk of cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, and earlier mortality. The WHO Commission on Social Connection has established loneliness as a global health priority.

More than 100 longitudinal studies Robson cites link loneliness to higher risk of cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, and earlier mortality. The WHO Commission on Social Connection has established loneliness as a global health priority. Mindset and the body: Robson’s expectation-effect research synthesises 400+ peer-reviewed studies showing mindset measurably influences fitness, stress response, sleep, diet, and physical ageing.

Robson’s expectation-effect research synthesises 400+ peer-reviewed studies showing mindset measurably influences fitness, stress response, sleep, diet, and physical ageing. Liking gap: Popularised by Robson in The Laws of Connection, the liking gap — the mistaken belief that others value interactions less than we do — closes within five days of regular social contact in the research he cites.

Popularised by Robson in The Laws of Connection, the liking gap — the mistaken belief that others value interactions less than we do — closes within five days of regular social contact in the research he cites. Intelligence trap: Robson draws on psychologist Keith Stanovich’s “rationality quotient” finding that susceptibility to cognitive bias is independent of IQ. “Earned dogmatism” — experts closing their minds after success — drives poor decisions in leadership.

Robson draws on psychologist Keith Stanovich’s “rationality quotient” finding that susceptibility to cognitive bias is independent of IQ. “Earned dogmatism” — experts closing their minds after success — drives poor decisions in leadership. Beautiful mess effect: Research synthesised in The Laws of Connection shows that displaying vulnerability increases, not reduces, perceived charisma. Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview is a canonical example.

“The capacity to update our beliefs is really fundamental to rationality,” Robson told Aleksandra King on the podcast.

Loneliness as public-health priority



The lonelier people are, Robson said, the more likely they are to develop short-term illnesses like colds, long-term conditions like cardiovascular and Alzheimer’s disease, and to die at an earlier age. Even pet ownership, he noted, provides measurable health benefits. The World Health Organization’s loneliness task force and the former US Surgeon General’s prioritisation of the issue reflect a scientific consensus that has yet to translate into public behaviour.

Mindset reshaping the body



Robson’s expectation-effect work extends the placebo effect into stress, fitness, diet, and physical ageing. Telling people that cortisol indicates alertness and energy — rather than danger — produces measurably better performance in exams, public speaking, and athletic tasks. “You’re not changing how you’re feeling,” he said. “You’re just changing how you think about what’s going on.”



Expertise and error

