Signature Clinic Strengthens Its Leadership Team With Three Key Appointments

Signature Clinic, one of the largest providers of cosmetic surgery in the United Kingdom, has confirmed the appointment of three senior figures as the organisation presses ahead with the expansion of its national network and the reinforcement of its clinical, operational and commercial leadership capabilities.

The three new appointments are Mr Mabroor Bhatty, who joins as Clinical Director; Tracey McAleney, who takes on the role of Chief Operating Officer; and Sarah Hill, who has been appointed Head of Sales.

Each of these appointments reflects Signature Clinic’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient care, clinical excellence and sustainable growth across its network of clinics, which now spans Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

Dr Sayani Sainudeen, Founder, Signature Clinic said: “These appointments mark an exciting milestone for Signature Clinic as we continue to scale our business across the UK and Ireland. Mr Bhatty’s clinical expertise and commitment to excellence strengthen our medical leadership, while Tracey brings the operational rigour required to support sustainable growth. Sarah’s appointment further enhances our commercial capability, ensuring we continue to deliver strong patient acquisition strategies and outstanding patient experiences. Together, this leadership team positions us strongly for the next phase of growth.”

Mr Mabroor Bhatty takes up the position of Clinical Director, contributing a career spanning several decades at the forefront of plastic and cosmetic surgery. Having completed his medical degree at Karachi University, he pursued postgraduate training in plastic surgery in the United Kingdom and was awarded his FRCS from the Royal College of Surgeons in 1992. His training took place across major NHS hospital settings under programmes administered by the Royal College of Surgeons and the British Association of Plastic Surgeons, after which he went on to become a full-time consultant. From 2010 onwards, his practice has been devoted entirely to cosmetic surgery, with a particular focus on facial procedures and complex body contouring work for patients who have undergone significant weight loss. Mr Bhatty is an active and respected voice within the international medical community, regularly contributing lectures and published work in his areas of specialism. He also continues to travel abroad as a visiting plastic surgeon, supporting reconstructive surgery programmes in regions where access to such care is limited.

Tracey McAleney has joined Signature Clinic as Chief Operating Officer, drawing on a substantial background in leadership roles across private healthcare, aesthetic medicine and large-scale retail environments. In her new role, she will oversee operational strategy, performance improvement and the scaling of the organisation across its growing multi-site network, with a particular emphasis on elevating patient experience, improving operational efficiency and ensuring robust governance and compliance as the business continues its expansion.

Sarah Hill arrives as Head of Sales with more than 15 years of experience accumulated across private healthcare, refractive surgery and multi-site commercial leadership roles. She will take responsibility for national sales strategy, patient acquisition performance and the commercial growth of the clinic network as a whole. Her priorities include developing high-performing sales teams, creating patient acquisition frameworks that can scale with the business and generating sustainable revenue growth within the specific demands and regulations of a healthcare environment. Her career to date has been characterised by a consistent ability to lead large teams, build performance structures and align the efforts of sales, marketing, operations and patient services to produce tangible commercial results.

Signature Clinic continues to provide patients with a comprehensive offering of both surgical and non-surgical treatments, encompassing facelifts, blepharoplasty, gynaecomastia surgery, VASER liposuction, labiaplasty, anti-wrinkle injections, lip fillers, dermal enhancements and a broad range of advanced skin treatments.