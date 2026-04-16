COMET unveils first AI solution designed specifically for incident investigation and root cause analysis

COMET, a leading provider of incident investigation and root cause analysis software for high-risk sectors, has announced the launch of its new COMET AI Assistant, described as the first capability developed exclusively for incident investigation and RCA.

In contrast to AI tools repurposed from broader applications, COMET AI Assistant has been purpose-built using the company’s extensive investigative expertise, established methodologies and deep knowledge of HSEQ failure data, which have positioned COMET as a trusted authority in the field.

This launch represents a major step forward for the organisation, which supports businesses operating in high-risk environments such as oil and gas, aviation, construction, rail, marine and ports, and waste management. COMET’s solutions currently help safeguard more than 350,000 individuals across over 190 locations globally. The development of the AI Assistant reflects a substantial six-figure investment, underlining the company’s commitment to advancing investigative intelligence through tailored technology.

The COMET AI Assistant has been created to tackle three key challenges faced by investigation teams. These include the administrative burden that can delay the start of investigations, inconsistencies in investigation quality that may leave risks unresolved, and the difficulty of extracting meaningful, system-wide insights from large volumes of investigation data.

COMET AI Assistant is structured around two distinct but complementary capabilities, each addressing a different stage of the investigation lifecycle.

The first is embedded directly into the COMET Investigate workflow, reducing the documentation burden that delays investigations before they begin, elevating the quality of analysis, and ensuring nothing gets missed regardless of investigator experience or time pressure. The design principle throughout is that the AI supports, and the investigator decides.

The second is delivered through COMET Companion Plus, an evolution of COMET’s AI-powered investigation assistant. Now, a full portfolio intelligence engine, the tool builds on COMET’s long-standing capability to surface trends and patterns through its investigation dashboards and analytics, taking it further by operating across the entire investigation portfolio through natural language conversation. With no technical expertise required, it surfaces the systemic patterns, recurring factors, and emerging risks that manual review cannot reach.

Together, they represent end-to-end AI capability that no other RCA platform can offer.

The launch follows an independent briefing with Verdantix, the leading analyst network for HSE technology, whose research is used by safety leaders and procurement teams across the industry.

Aleks Milligan, Analyst, AI Applied at Verdantix said: “This is a thoughtfully designed AI application. Its strength lies in combining deep investigative expertise with a practical, human-centred approach, grounded in high-quality data and the RCA methodology. The result is a product capable of delivering meaningful operational value to customers.”

COMET AI Assistant is built with enterprise-grade data security and responsible AI governance. The platform does not use OpenAI or any public large language model. Client data is fully segregated and does not leave the client environment or contribute to any shared model. The platform is GDPR-compliant throughout, with per-feature administrative controls that allow organisations to adopt at their own pace.

Mark Rushton, CEO of COMET said: “There is a difference between AI that has been applied to investigations and AI that was built for them. COMET AI Assistant is built on the process, the methodology, and the safety data expertise that drives meaningful prevention. This is not a feature update, it is a category shift in what investigation software can do. We built this because our customers deserved better than a generic AI bolted on to their workflow, and we had the expertise and the methodology to do it properly.”