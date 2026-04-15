BearJam earns multiple shortlistings at the 2026 Brand Film Awards

Independent video production studio BearJam has secured several shortlist positions at the forthcoming 2026 Brand Film Awards.

Demonstrating its commitment to producing impactful brand storytelling through video, BearJam has been recognised in the following categories:

Best Use of an Influencer/Celebrity For their work with Romans and their client Kellogg’s, which can be viewed here.

Best Director Trey Farley, Creative Director at BearJam. His work can be found here.



Reflecting on the recognition, James Hilditch, Founder and Creative Director at BearJam, says, “We’ve been lucky to have a great run at the Brand Film Awards, so it’s exciting to be back again in 2026. It’s such a strong competition and Director of the Year is always a highlight. I’m so pleased that Trey, our in-house Creative Director, has been shortlisted. He’s had a huge impact on our work this year, and it’s great to see that recognised.”

For a boutique independent studio, these shortlistings underline BearJam’s ability to stand alongside leading players in the brand film sector. They also highlight the ongoing success of its team in delivering work that resonates across the industry.

Trey Farley adds, “Look, if I’m honest, like most creatives, I spend a fair amount of time wondering whether I’m doing something right or just getting away with it! So a nomination like this is a pretty nice signal from the universe saying, ‘hey, relax, you’re doing alright.’ More than anything, I think it’s a reflection of BearJam trusting me to take creative swings, while making sure clients feel like they’re in safe hands.

The nomination of Trey Farley comes after just over a year and a half with BearJam, working on countless successful projects, each highlighting Farley’s sharp directorial skills.

The team at BearJam says he has reshaped their creative and production workflows, giving producers and editors clearer guardrails, raising the quality bar across every stage of delivery.

He has brought a distinctive directorial voice, sharpened their creative processes, and strengthened the culture of the studio.

“We are proud to nominate Trey Farley for Best Director, a filmmaker who brings craft, curiosity, and humanity to every frame.” – James Hilditch.

The Brand Film Awards are returning for their 10th year to celebrate and showcase Europe’s best in brand storytelling.

Nominations submitted will be reviewed by an independent, diverse panel of branded film professionals , including Alessio Nesi, Creative Director at Bloomberg Media, and Gavin Leisfield, Head of Design at Samsung Ads, to determine which organisations are leading the way in their respective categories.

Winning a Brand Film Award gives organisations valuable and deserved recognition across the industry for boundary-pushing video excellence.

Hoping to pick up some wins, the team at BearJam are looking forward to the event, excited to network with others within the industry, and celebrate those defining brand video in 2026.