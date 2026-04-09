Study reveals most UK businesses are not properly recognised by AI platforms

A new study has found that the majority of UK businesses are not being accurately understood by AI-driven platforms, raising concerns about their visibility in an increasingly AI-led search landscape.

The company’s founders dedicated more than a year to developing a structured framework and methodology before making their services available to clients.

Following an extensive research and development phase focused on how businesses are represented in AI-generated search outputs, Rank4AI has officially launched as a UK-based agency specialising in AI search visibility.

The launch comes at a time when AI platforms are rapidly transforming how users search for information, with more people relying on conversational tools for recommendations instead of navigating multiple websites.

Co-founders Adam Parker and Jimmy Connoley conducted audits of hundreds of UK business websites across a wide range of sectors. Their research examined how AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI interpret and present business information. Their findings showed that more than 80% of businesses lacked even the most basic elements required for AI systems to identify who they are, what they offer, or whether they should be recommended.

“We did not set out to launch an agency. We set out to understand how AI platforms decide which businesses to recommend and which to ignore. What surprised us was not that some businesses were missing from AI answers. It was how few had the foundations in place to appear at all. The signals that AI platforms look for are fundamentally different to the ones businesses have been building for Google. That is the problem Rank4AI exists to solve.” Said Adam Parker, Co-Founder, Rank4AI.

The research led to the creation of the Rank4AI AI Search Framework, a structured methodology based on what the founders describe as the Five Signal Model. This model outlines five core factors influencing whether an AI platform will confidently recommend a business: Identity Clarity, Subject Authority, Meaning Architecture, Ecosystem Validation, and Signal Consistency.

Within the company, Parker is responsible for strategic direction and framework development, while Connoley oversees operational delivery. Connoley brings experience in scaling digital businesses, particularly across growth strategy, commercial operations, and marketing leadership.

The founders argue that UK businesses are particularly unprepared for the transition towards AI-led discovery.

“This is the biggest shift in how people discover businesses. AI platforms are giving direct answers, not lists of links. Every type of business, from local firms to household names, needs to think about how these systems understand them.” Added Adam.

A different kind of agency

Rank4AI positions itself as a hands-on consultancy rather than a traditional SEO agency or software tool, working directly with client teams to align how their business is interpreted by AI systems. The company says AI visibility cannot be approached in the same way as traditional search optimisation, where rankings can be engineered through keywords and links.

Every engagement begins with a free AI visibility audit. The full AI Search Framework is also available at no cost on the company’s website.

“Too often businesses do not fully understand what their agencies are doing. We explain our logic, our methodology and our reasoning. If we cannot explain why we are doing something, we should not be doing it.” Said Jimmy Connoley, Co-Founder, Rank4AI.

Alongside direct client work, Rank4AI operates an advisory arm working with marketing agencies, enterprise marketing teams, in-house leaders and industry bodies to help them understand and adapt to the shift toward AI-driven search.

Rank4AI expects AI driven discovery to become a primary channel for business visibility over the next 12 to 24 months. The company is now onboarding clients across the UK.