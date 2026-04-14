KPMG UK secures Team Topologies Solution Partner status to enhance organisational performance

Team Topologies has announced that KPMG UK has been recognised as a Team Topologies Solution Partner (TTSP), reinforcing its commitment to helping organisations improve efficiency and accelerate value delivery through modern team structures.

This milestone highlights the increasing importance of organisational design frameworks and makes KPMG UK the first firm among the “Big Four” consultancies to gain accredited TTSP recognition.

The announcement arrives as demand for Team Topologies expertise continues to grow, with large enterprises and public sector organisations increasingly including it as a requirement in procurement exercises.

According to Matthew Skelton, co-author of Team Topologies, there has been a notable shift in the consulting environment since 2023, with Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and tenders now regularly calling for demonstrated expertise in the methodology.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen a steady increase in the number of RFPs from Governments, manufacturers, and large financial institutions asking for specific expertise in Team Topologies. We’re therefore delighted to work with KPMG as a key supplier in these sectors to extend the reach and success of the Team Topologies approach at scale,” said Matthew Skelton, Co-Author of Team Topologies.

KPMG UK earned TTSP status due to its proven application of Team Topologies principles in real-world projects. Teams across the UK and Switzerland have successfully applied the framework in a range of client engagements, including the development of the KPMG Learning Services Platform, which is used by major clients to support over a million learners.

Jonathan Grice, Public Sector Lead for AI Platforms and Engineering at KPMG UK said: “At KPMG UK we have already used the Team Topologies approach to structure some of our engineering teams, streamlining workflows for our engineers. This alliance allows us to work closely together, combining our sector and technical expertise with the Team Topologies approach, aiming to improve efficiency and return on investment for clients. With our accredited TTSP status, we look forward to taking this forward and building on how we are implementing this approach in our work.”