CareerDays.io records 40% rise in student turnout as career events attract Gen Z job hunters

CareerDays.io, a programmatic job search platform that links employers with students and early-career professionals through organised career events, has reported a 40% increase in student attendance over the past year. The growth signals a notable shift in how graduates are approaching their job search.

The surge in participation reflects a wider trend among Gen Z candidates, who are increasingly prioritising interactive and real-time engagement with employers instead of relying solely on traditional online job applications.

“Candidates today want more than just submitting applications—they want direct access to employers and meaningful conversations,” said Adam K, Head of Partnerships at Sourcing Square. “We’re seeing a clear shift toward experience-driven hiring, where both employers and job seekers benefit from face-to-face or live interactions.”

Recent data collected from CareerDays.io events reveals:

40% increase in student attendance YOY.

2x higher engagement rates reported by employers compared to traditional job boards

Growing demand for in-person and virtual hiring events across multiple industries

Increased participation from employers seeking faster and more effective recruitment methods

While job boards continue to play a role in recruitment, many employers are experiencing challenges with high application volumes and low candidate engagement. Career events offer a more efficient alternative by enabling recruiters to connect directly with pre-qualified candidates, assess soft skills in real time, and accelerate the hiring process.

This approach is particularly appealing to Gen Z job seekers, who value transparency, immediacy, and authentic interactions during their job search journey.

The data points to a broader transformation in hiring practices, with employers increasingly adopting what can be described as experience-based recruitment strategies. Career events provide a dynamic environment where candidates can showcase their communication skills, personality, and enthusiasm—factors that are often difficult to evaluate through online applications alone.

Employers are also leveraging these events to strengthen their employer brand and build long-term talent pipelines, rather than focusing solely on immediate hiring needs.

CareerDays.io continues to expand its reach, hosting events that bring together employers and early-career talent in accessible, engaging formats. By bridging the gap between candidates and recruiters, the platform aims to support more efficient hiring outcomes and improve the overall job search experience.

“As the workforce continues to evolve, so too must the way we connect talent with opportunities.” Mario D’Auria “Career events are becoming a central part of that evolution.”

Careerdays.io is the world’s first programmatic career search engine that boasts the most extensive repository of career events, job listings, and training & educational courses. Leveraging the transformative potential of AI, our platform serves as a powerful catalyst, accelerating the journeys of students, recent graduates, and ambitious professionals towards the forthcoming zenith of their careers.

This platform goes beyond mere connection – it facilitates direct and meaningful interactions between individuals and the professionals and experts who shape industries. Employers, recruiters, career mentors, and educational advisors are all here in this space.