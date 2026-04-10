CareerDays.io records 40% rise in student turnout as career events attract Gen Z job hunters

CareerDays.io, a programmatic job search platform that links employers with students and early-career professionals through organised career events, has reported a 40% increase in student attendance over the past year. The growth signals a notable shift in how graduates are approaching their job search.
The surge in participation reflects a wider trend among Gen Z candidates, who are increasingly prioritising interactive and real-time engagement with employers instead of relying solely on traditional online job applications.
“Candidates today want more than just submitting applications—they want direct access to employers and meaningful conversations,” said Adam K, Head of Partnerships at Sourcing Square. “We’re seeing a clear shift toward experience-driven hiring, where both employers and job seekers benefit from face-to-face or live interactions.”
- 40% increase in student attendance YOY.
- 2x higher engagement rates reported by employers compared to traditional job boards
- Growing demand for in-person and virtual hiring events across multiple industries
- Increased participation from employers seeking faster and more effective recruitment methods