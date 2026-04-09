Dr Logic earns top-tier Apple Premium Technical Partner designation

Dr Logic has been awarded Apple Premium Technical Partner status, the highest level available within Apple’s consultancy-led partner programme.

This recognition is granted to organisations that satisfy Apple’s benchmarks for technical proficiency, certification, and service delivery across its ecosystem, including macOS and iOS. It positions Dr Logic among a select group of partners evaluated against Apple’s standards for business support.

The Premium Technical Partner designation reflects a blend of accredited expertise, continuous professional development, and proven capability in managing Apple deployments at scale.

Dr Logic’s engineers maintain certifications across Apple technologies and also work with complementary platforms such as Jamf, JumpCloud, and Addigy. Achieving and retaining this status requires sustained commitment to skill development and service excellence.

For businesses operating Apple devices, the designation offers an independent reference point when selecting IT service providers.

It demonstrates that a provider has been assessed by Apple against defined technical and operational benchmarks, particularly in deployment, device management, identity services, and security.

Following the recognition, Dr Logic will continue delivering its services as before. The designation does not alter existing client agreements or service models but reflects the capability underpinning them.

Apple’s partner frameworks include ongoing requirements for certification and alignment with platform updates. Maintaining Premium Technical Partner status depends on consistently meeting these criteria.

Dr Logic has been part of Apple’s partner network for several years, and this milestone represents a continuation of that journey rather than a shift in direction.

Dr Logic is a London-based managed service provider specialising in Apple environments across the UK, typically supporting organisations with 70 to 200 employees using macOS, iOS, and integrated cloud platforms. The company provides IT support, security, and infrastructure services, as well as being a premiere news source for latest Apple and cybersecurity developments.