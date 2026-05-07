OPTOMAN Expands U.S. Presence with New Folsom Office and Dedicated Website

High-power laser optics manufacturer OPTOMAN has opened a new office in Folsom, California, alongside the launch of a dedicated U.S. website. The expansion strengthens its footprint in the North American photonics market and improves access for customers to its laser optics, optical coatings, and technical support for high-power and ultrafast laser applications.

The Folsom office will improve communication with U.S. customers, support faster technical discussions, and help OPTOMAN build closer relationships with companies working in photonics, industrial laser systems, defense, aerospace, and scientific research.

As laser power continues to increase across advanced manufacturing, research, defense, and other technical fields, demand is growing for optical components that can deliver long-term reliability, low loss, and high laser-induced damage threshold performance. OPTOMAN’s U.S. presence is designed to help meet that demand more effectively by bringing local support closer to customers, developing and operating demanding laser systems.

The new Folsom office is led by Huyen Vu, who has been appointed CEO and President of OPTOMAN Inc. Under his leadership, the company will provide U.S. customers with more direct technical and commercial support while maintaining the same precision manufacturing and coating quality trusted by photonics companies worldwide.

“Opening our new office in Folsom and launching a dedicated U.S. website is an important step in OPTOMAN’s growth,” said Huyen Vu, CEO and President of OPTOMAN Inc. “It allows us to support our U.S. customers more closely, respond faster to technical and commercial needs, and make it easier for companies to access the IBS-coated laser optics and optical coating solutions OPTOMAN is known for.”

OPTOMAN specializes in ion beam sputtered optical coatings and precision-engineered laser optics designed for demanding applications where performance and durability are critical. Its products are used in high-power and ultrafast laser systems that require stable optical performance under challenging operating conditions.

With the addition of a U.S. office and dedicated U.S. website, OPTOMAN is reinforcing its commitment to serving customers in the United States and supporting continued innovation in photonics, industrial laser systems, and scientific laser applications.