Team Topologies and Agile Rising Expand Partnership to Fast-Track AI Adoption

Team Topologies and Agile Rising have announced an enhanced phase of their partnership, introducing a streamlined approach to accelerate AI adoption alongside the operating model changes required to support it.

As artificial intelligence initiates a paradigm shift in the global business landscape, there is a critical imperative for leaders to effectively develop an AI adoption strategy that demonstrates real return on investment (ROI).

Organisations are currently making massive investments in AI initiatives, and leaders are under pressure to ensure these tools define their company’s success for the next decade. However, bolting AI onto a broken system will not magically transform an enterprise; foundational inefficiencies and a lack of true organisational agility must be addressed first to prevent technology from simply amplifying existing problems.

This enhanced partnership is designed to benefit four main sectors that are uniquely positioned to benefit from this AI-aware transformation: financial services, manufacturing, government, and higher education.

To meet this critical business need, Team Topologies is emerging as the vital “infrastructure for agency”. By providing a foundational architecture for bounded agency, the framework ensures that both human teams and autonomous AI agents operate within clear rules, trust boundaries, and guardrails without creating tangled dependencies.

Matthew Skelton, co-author of Team Topologies, highlighted the framework’s evolving role: “Team Topologies brings what we’re calling ‘infrastructure for agency’ – a set of rules and principles that help us establish a more intentional design of the work, whether it’s humans or AI agents doing the work, or some sort of combination of both”.

Christopher Ruch, CEO of Agile Rising, emphasised the importance of organizational readiness before deploying these tools: “Before you go off and try these big expensive transformational initiatives make sure your team organisation – your team topologies – are right and you’ve optimised your system, and then go”.

To accelerate value delivery and achieve these business outcomes sooner, Agile Rising will leverage the Enterprise Transformation Package (ETP) from Team Topologies. The ETP equips partners with a ready-made suite of expert guidance, playbooks, and training materials that significantly reduce the cognitive load and content generation burden for transformation leaders. By utilising these proven upskilling materials, Agile Rising can rapidly accelerate clients’ transition to a ‘fast flow’ product operating model, ensuring the foundational organisation design is optimized to support the next generation of AI-enabled business.