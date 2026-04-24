Imobisoft Launches New Strategic Guide Showing UK Industries How to Unlock AI Potential Through Existing Infrastructure

AI software development company, Imobisoft has published a new strategic guide entitled “The IoT connectivity blueprint”, offering practical direction to industrial businesses looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

The guide sets out how mid-market industrial companies can begin to close the productivity gap that is currently estimated to be costing UK manufacturers in the region of £736 million every single week, by establishing non-invasive IoT connectivity as the essential data foundation upon which any credible artificial intelligence strategy must be built.

At the core of Imobisoft’s blueprint is the concept of a connectivity overlay, an approach that draws high-value telemetry data from existing legacy assets without causing any disruption to ongoing operations. This creates what the guide describes as a digital nervous system, providing the continuous and reliable flow of data that advanced machine learning models require to function effectively, and doing so in a way that avoids the twin pitfalls of poor data quality and costly infrastructure replacement.

“You cannot have a successful AI strategy without a reliable data strategy,” said Atif Syed, CTO of Imobisoft.

“Most industrial data is currently ‘silent’, lost to entropy because it isn’t captured. Our guide shows how to wrap legacy systems in a connectivity layer, turning raw signals into the actionable datasets that power predictive AI and automated decision-making.”

The guide highlights how Imobisoft’s expertise as an AI development company transforms simple sensor data into business intelligence across key sectors:

Manufacturing and logistics: Using AI to monitor power draw and vibration in refrigeration and heavy machinery, moving from reactive repairs to predictive “health” monitoring.

Using AI to monitor power draw and vibration in refrigeration and heavy machinery, moving from reactive repairs to predictive “health” monitoring. Utilities (PR24): Deploying IoT connectivity and acoustic sensors to detect hairline pipe fractures, helping water companies meet strict regulatory leakage targets.

Deploying IoT connectivity and acoustic sensors to detect hairline pipe fractures, helping water companies meet strict regulatory leakage targets. Healthcare innovation: Showcasing the COPD Predict model, where IoT telemetry feeds into real-time AI to predict patient exacerbations before they require hospital admission.

By resolving “hidden friction” points like data sovereignty and edge redundancy, the blueprint ensures that AI implementation is both defensible and scalable. The report concludes with a rapid validation roadmap, designed to prove ROI through reclaimed staff time and reduced asset loss before a single pound is spent on scaling.