King’s Award goes to the Airdri Group for success in innovation

The Airdri Group has been awarded a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise:Innovation, recognising the company’s outstanding contribution to British manufacturing and product development. The honour places Airdri among just 185 UK businesses recognised this year with one of the country’s most respected business awards.

Announced on Wednesday, the award recognises the Airdri Group for outstanding success in Innovation. The Airdri Group family of businesses includes Airdri hand dryers, Formula Systems elevator safety technologies and Aervi™ air and surface decontamination systems.

The Airdri Group, founded in 1974 by engineer and entrepreneur Peter Philipps, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It is an international group centred on engineering excellence.

Bruce Philipps, President and CEO, the Airdri Group says; “We are honoured to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation.

“Our engineering heritage spans over 50 years and throughout that time we have been innovating in engineering. We are experts in all our business areas, and it is wonderful to receive this recognition specifically for Vision Plus from Formula Systems. Vision Plus is a sector-leading innovation in elevator safety technologies; a 3D curtain of light which most importantly helps keep people safe – and is straightforward to install making it the perfect smart choice for elevator manufacturers.

“The King’s Award presents us with a wonderful opportunity to highlight UK engineering excellence. We are committed to UK research and development, supporting the engineering sector, and to continuing to create innovative products which enhance lives, and save businesses time and money.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are the UK’s most prestigious business awards. Winners are allowed to display the King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years — a globally recognised mark of excellence.