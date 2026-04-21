sees.ai Receives Conditional Approval from the FCC to Operate Autonomous Drones Across U.S. Power Networks

This latest approval follows sees.ai’s application under the FCC’s Conditional Approval pathway, a route that was introduced in response to tightened controls introduced by U.S. government departments on drone supply chains, which placed restrictions on platforms originating from outside the United States operating within critical infrastructure settings. The pathway offers a means by which systems that are able to demonstrate the necessary levels of security, integrity and supply chain assurance can gain authorisation to operate in the U.S. market.