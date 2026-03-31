BearJam Sees Significant Growth in Client Demand for AI Video Projects

London-based video production firm BearJam has recorded a notable increase in client requests for AI video content, rising from a single brief in April 2025 to twelve by January 2026.
BearJam, an award-winning company, delivers both conventional video production and AI-powered solutions across multiple industries.
In April 2025, the company handled just one AI-related brief. By January 2026, this figure had climbed to 12, with a particularly sharp rise during the final quarter of the year.
Demand for traditional, non-AI video projects has remained stable over the same period.
Additional data from Fiverr’s Fall 2025 Business Trends Index supports this trend, revealing a 66% increase in demand for freelancers specialising in AI video production in the six months leading up to December 2025, signalling growing interest from businesses.
This upward trend reflects how organisations are embedding AI into both creative workflows and strategic planning, moving beyond trial phases into more consistent use.
At the same time, brands are recognising that while video production has historically been viewed as costly, generative AI is lowering barriers and making it more widely accessible.
These developments are reshaping the broader video production landscape.
Tristan Harrison, MD at BearJam, says, “This surge has signalled a sharp shift from experimentation to real-world adoption, and we’re having to resource our team accordingly.”
As AI-led briefs increase, agencies are beginning to rethink traditional production approaches.
- Signing AI-specialist film directors
- Recruiting additional full-time AI artists and creative technologists
- Rise in visual effects compositors
understanding, and creative judgement stay with the humans to make sure AI-informed briefs translate into effective real-world campaigns.”