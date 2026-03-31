BearJam Sees Significant Growth in Client Demand for AI Video Projects

London-based video production firm BearJam has recorded a notable increase in client requests for AI video content, rising from a single brief in April 2025 to twelve by January 2026.

BearJam, an award-winning company, delivers both conventional video production and AI-powered solutions across multiple industries.

In April 2025, the company handled just one AI-related brief. By January 2026, this figure had climbed to 12, with a particularly sharp rise during the final quarter of the year.

Demand for traditional, non-AI video projects has remained stable over the same period.

Additional data from Fiverr’s Fall 2025 Business Trends Index supports this trend, revealing a 66% increase in demand for freelancers specialising in AI video production in the six months leading up to December 2025, signalling growing interest from businesses.

This upward trend reflects how organisations are embedding AI into both creative workflows and strategic planning, moving beyond trial phases into more consistent use.

At the same time, brands are recognising that while video production has historically been viewed as costly, generative AI is lowering barriers and making it more widely accessible.

These developments are reshaping the broader video production landscape.

Tristan Harrison, MD at BearJam, says, “This surge has signalled a sharp shift from experimentation to real-world adoption, and we’re having to resource our team accordingly.”

As AI-led briefs increase, agencies are beginning to rethink traditional production approaches.

At BearJam, this has included:

Signing AI-specialist film directors

Recruiting additional full-time AI artists and creative technologists

Rise in visual effects compositors

AI tools are now being used to support initial ideation, refine messaging frameworks, and explore audience insights before campaigns enter full production.

BearJam has also recently produced fully AI-generated videos, including an AI car advertisement and various other campaigns and promos , with no or significantly reduced need for traditional shoots.

This means the AI approach can now enable quicker development, greater alignment between strategy and execution, and reduced risk of misdirected creative investment.

The production company says the trend reflects wider changes across the marketing and creative industries, as brands seek more efficient ways to compete in saturated digital environments.

“AI is no longer a test-and-learn tool for many businesses,” added Harrison. “It’s becoming a standard component of how campaigns are scoped, evaluated, and delivered. Agencies that don’t adapt could fall behind.”

While AI continues to play a growing role, BearJam emphasises that human expertise remains central to successful creative production.

“Combining this technology with expert creatives is essential to creating fast, smart, and seamless video, without it being mechanical and lifeless. Strategic oversight, brand

understanding, and creative judgement stay with the humans to make sure AI-informed briefs translate into effective real-world campaigns.”

The team at BearJam expects demand for AI video briefs to continue to play a major role throughout 2026 and is excited to see how it will reshape the video production landscape.