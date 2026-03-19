Household costs set to increase as global pressures threaten further rises, new calculator reveals

Average household bills are expected to rise by approximately £80 per year from April, a significantly smaller increase compared with the £660 jump experienced by many last year. However, this relief may be short-lived, as ongoing global tensions are already contributing to rising fuel prices, which could in turn increase the cost of energy, food and transport later in 2026.

To help households better understand the financial impact, Money Wellness has introduced an updated interactive Household Bills Calculator. The tool allows users to input their existing expenses, including energy, council tax, water, broadband, mobile services, TV licence and vehicle tax, before generating a personalised forecast of expected cost increases over the coming year. It aims to provide clearer budgeting insights and support forward financial planning.

The free tool can be accessed here: https://www.moneywellness.com/cost-of-living-calculator



Bill increases this April



Several essential costs are increasing from 1 April, including council tax, water bills and telecoms contracts. But these are partly offset by a fall in the energy price cap, reducing the typical dual-fuel bill to around £1,641 a year.

The main changes include:

Council tax: Most councils are increasing bills by around 4.99%, adding roughly £108 a year for a typical Band D household

Most councils are increasing bills by around 4.99%, adding roughly £108 a year for a typical Band D household Water bills: Average increase of £33 a year

Average increase of £33 a year Broadband and mobile: Bills rising by around £42 a year for many customers

Bills rising by around £42 a year for many customers TV licence: Increasing by £5.50 to £180

Increasing by £5.50 to £180 Car tax: Standard rate rising by £5 to £200

Standard rate rising by £5 to £200 Energy: Typical bills falling by around £117, helping offset other increases

Overall, households will see bills rise by around £80 a year on average.

Clouds on the horizon



Money Wellness warns that while April’s increases are relatively modest compared with previous years, rising global tensions could push household costs higher later this year.

Oil prices have already surged following the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. This has contributed to a 5p-per-litre increase in petrol prices, adding roughly £2.50 to the cost of filling a typical 50-litre tank.

Sebrina McCullough, external director at Money Wellness, said: “Compared with the huge bill increases households have faced in recent years, this April looks relatively manageable. But the cost-of-living pressure is far from over. Global tensions are already pushing up fuel prices, and that can quickly feed through into energy bills, food and transport costs.

“Many households are still financially fragile, so even relatively small increases can make a real difference. Our Household Bills Calculator helps people see exactly how these changes could affect their budget, allowing them to plan ahead and avoid surprises.”