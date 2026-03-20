Wild Mosaic unveils free beginner’s rewilding guide to coincide with World Rewilding Day and the spring equinox

Wild Mosaic, a digital platform focused on making nature restoration accessible, has announced the launch of its most significant public initiative to date: a free and easy-to-follow rewilding guide aimed at complete beginners. The release aligns with World Rewilding Day and the spring equinox, a time when daylight begins to exceed darkness. As the guide puts it: “You don’t need land. You don’t need specialist knowledge. You just need to know where to start.”
The launch comes at a moment that is both optimistic and pressing. The United Kingdom ranks among the most nature-depleted nations globally, falling within the lowest 10% for biodiversity intactness. Around half of the country’s biodiversity has already been lost. Globally, wildlife populations have declined by an average of 69% over the past 50 years, and only 4% of mammals on Earth remain wild, with the majority consisting of humans, livestock and pets. Despite this, public support for rewilding is strong: 83% of Britons, according to polling by YouGov in June 2024, support rewilding efforts, while 75% favour increasing rewilded land to at least 5% of Britain’s total land area. The gap between public support and meaningful action remains significant, and Wild Mosaic’s eBook aims to help bridge that divide.
A Personal Guide to Rewilding: Small Steps to Redevelop Our Natural Intelligence” is a practical, chapter by-chapter introduction to rewilding written by Wild Mosaic founder and social entrepreneur, Jon Conradi, who came to rewilding not through a career in conservation, but through despair at the scale of environmental loss — and found in it a genuine source of hope.
The eBook is structured across three core sections:
The guide is free to download here: A personal guide to rewilding: redevelop your natural intelligence.Wild Mosaic and Wilder Pentwyn Farm, Radnorshire, Wales