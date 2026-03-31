Tackling Urban Noise: How Modern Windows and Doors Can Help Reduce Sound Pollution

Noise pollution, particularly from road traffic, continues to impact urban areas across Europe, including cities such as Dublin, Belfast and London.

The issue is becoming increasingly significant, with the World Health Organization (WHO) advising that road traffic noise levels should not exceed 53Db in order to avoid negative health outcomes. While reducing traffic volumes may be a long-term solution, Robert Kennedy, Managing Director of Sky Windows, says modern windows and doors can do more than just improve energy efficiency; they may also help block out deafening levels of noise pollution.

A Continent Annoyed by Noise

Studying leading publications for noise-related data, Sky Windows can reveal that:

Over 20% of Europeans are exposed to harmful transport noise levels, while almost 16.9 million people experience long-term annoyance due to noise from transport and approximately 4.6 million suffer from severe sleep disturbances.

Around 2 million people in London are exposed to road traffic noise above 55 dB Lden’.

In Ireland, over 552,200 people in Dublin are exposed above 55 dB Lden.

Between 30–40% of Edinburgh’s population is exposed to road traffic noise above 55 dB Lden.

There was a total of 9,719 noise complaints received in Northern Ireland in 2024/25.

With noise pollution affecting communities across the UK and Ireland, Robert says that upgrading windows and doors is a practical way to create quieter homes.

“When people think about upgrading their windows and doors, they often focus on warmth and energy savings, but noise reduction is a major hidden benefit.”

Anti-noise Pollution Options

Modern glazing systems are also proven to significantly reduce external noise. Robert says that modern windows and doors can quickly reduce the impact of noise pollution: “Modern aluclad aluminium and composite systems are designed with advanced sealing, multi-layer glazing and improved frame construction. These features help prevent sound waves from penetrating the home, creating a noticeably quieter indoor environment.

The Data Explained

Sky Windows analysed information from official sources such as the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the Environmental Protection Agency and DEFRA Strategic Noise Mapping.

The EU’s END mandatory noise level reporting thresholds are 55 dB Lden and 50 dB Lnight. Lden is the day-evening-night long-term average noise indicator.

About Sky Windows

Sky Windows is a family-run business and one of Irelands leading supplier of high-quality windows and doors.