Confetti Flower Field 2026 set to deliver its most vibrant and biodiverse season yet

The Confetti Flower Field has firmly established itself as a standout feature of the Worcestershire summer season, and this year is expected to bring its most colourful, diverse and visually striking display to date, celebrating both biodiversity and British-grown blooms.

This summer, the grounds of The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company will once again come alive with colour as the popular Confetti Flower Field opens from 20 June to 5 July 2026 at Wyke Manor Estate in Worcestershire.

As specialists in natural petal confetti, the team grows an ever-expanding selection of flowers each year to support its evolving product range. The fields continue to develop annually, influenced by both natural conditions and the specific flower varieties required for confetti production, ensuring no two seasons are ever the same.

“Our fields are a living canvas,” says the team. “Nature plays its part, but so does our passion for growing beautiful petals for our confetti. Each year brings a new blend of colour and character — and for 2026, we’re excited to be welcoming visitors to our most colourful and biodiverse Confetti Flower Field yet.”

While fewer traditional tall delphiniums will feature this year, visitors can expect an impressive array of blooms including cornflowers, poppies, annuals and a wide variety of complementary species. Together, they will create a vivid spectrum of red, blue, pink, white, purple, orange and yellow, forming an immersive landscape perfect for exploring, photography and enjoying the essence of a British summer.

Owner Charles Hudson comments, “The Confetti Flower Field is a richly layered landscape designed not only for beauty, but also as part of a sustainable working flower farm supplying real petal confetti nationwide – it is a living reflection of British flower farming in action.”

Guests visiting the Confetti Flower Fields will be able to stroll through fields in full bloom, take memorable family photographs, enjoy a ride on the Flower Field Ferris Wheel, participate in activities at the Confetti Art Marquee, meet the Artist in Residence and browse original artworks.

Visitors can also indulge in barista-made coffee, sweet refreshments and hot street food. They will have the opportunity to purchase freshly cut Harvest Bouquets featuring bright cornflowers intertwined with golden barley, designed as romantic countryside arrangements that can be dried and kept as a lasting memento. A pop-up shop will also offer petal-inspired gifts, local honey and a selection of flower seeds.

For 2026, the Confetti Flower Field will open across three weekends and introduce ten evening sessions, allowing visitors to experience the fields during the golden hours of early summer. A special Midsummer Festival Day will take place on Sunday 21 June, with extended opening until 9:30pm and additional attractions for all ages.

For the first time, three open-air evening concerts will also be held (tickets sold separately and include entry to the flower field). Highlights include an open-air operatic performance of King Arthur narrated by Oz Clarke on 25 June, a live concert by Toyah Willcox on 27 June, and an ABBA tribute performance by SUPER SWEDES on 4 July. These events offer a unique opportunity to enjoy live music surrounded by blooming fields at sunset.

Children under five can attend free of charge, while those aged 5 to 12 receive half-price admission on weekdays. The event is designed to be accessible for all generations, with mobility scooter hire available (advance booking recommended).