A Converted Shipping Container Restaurant Has Just Opened on the NC500 Steps from Scourie Beach in One of Britain’s Most Remote Locations

Crofter’s Kitchen, the award-winning food destination on the NC500 beside Scourie Beach, has today launched a new restaurant housed within a converted 40-foot shipping container, bringing year-round indoor dining to one of the most isolated stretches of coastline in the whole of Britain. Located in northwest Sutherland at Scotland’s outermost edge, where the road comes to an end and the Atlantic Ocean takes over, the new space has taken 18 months to bring to life, with the journey involving planning applications, funding proposals and a formidable set of infrastructure challenges on a working Highland croft that sits well beyond the reach of the national grid.

The new indoor dining room occupies a position just metres from the Atlantic on Croft 17, Scouriemore, and for the first time in the business’s history it will open throughout the year regardless of season. That means the kitchen responsible for dishes such as tandoori monkfish kebabs, wild garlic pesto gnocchi with fresh local fish, and a prawn and crayfish roll finished with a house-made Irn-Bru hot sauce will now be feeding guests through every month of the year, welcoming not only the summer travellers making their way around the NC500 but anyone willing to make the journey to Scotland’s remote northwest corner.

The interior is unlike anything else you will find along the NC500 route. Rustic timber panels cover every wall and surface, while plush sheepskins in white, grey and brown are draped over every chair. The design brief was to evoke the atmosphere of a cosy fisherman’s cabin, warm and full of character, with every detail rooted in the landscape that surrounds it. Three circular artworks, each commissioned specifically for the space from local Sutherland artist Sheilah Cunningham, are mounted above the dining tables, resembling portholes that frame the Atlantic waves breaking on Scourie Beach only metres away.

There are no white tablecloths here, no dress code is enforced and guests arriving in sandy boots are entirely welcome. The atmosphere is as rough, rugged and unpolished as the coastline beyond the windows. “We wanted to create the cosiest dining space in the Highlands,” said Heather Mercer, co-founder of Crofter’s Kitchen. “Paint-splattered timber, sheepskins on every chair, artwork by a local artist and the Atlantic metres away. We have taken the very best of what is on our doorstep and we are cooking it for everyone.”

The food has always been what draws people here. Head Chef Grant Mercer left his position as head chef at the Kylesku Hotel to launch Crofter’s Kitchen in spring 2024, and from the outset he built the business around a sourcing radius of 30 miles that is less a marketing concept than a straightforward geographical fact. The lobsters, langoustines and crab are supplied by a neighbour who takes his boat out every morning and delivers his catch directly to the kitchen door. The scallops are hand-dived in the waters just off the northwest Sutherland coast, and the signature dish pairs them with a chorizo risotto and locally sourced black pudding. Meat comes from local crofting families. There are no intermediaries in the supply chain and every single supplier is known by name.

The new container restaurant opens alongside the existing outdoor food truck, giving visitors the freedom to choose between eating outside with an open view across Scourie Beach or settling into the warmth of the new indoor space. During the summer months, the menu centres on fresh seafood and Highland produce with broad appeal. As the year moves into autumn and through to spring, the offering evolves into a dedicated seasonal menu built around vegetables grown on the croft, Highland game and the finest seafood the northwest coast has to offer.

The journey to opening day has stretched across 18 months and involved navigating a demanding combination of planning applications, architectural drawings, utility connections and funding applications, all while running a kitchen, raising a young child and continuing to develop a working croft. The business received backing from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and was presented with the Scottish EDGE Regional Award in 2025.

In the space of just two trading seasons, Crofter’s Kitchen has established itself as one of the most talked-about food stops on the entire NC500, having been named Scotland’s Best Street Food at the Scotsman Scran Awards 2025, accumulated a 4.9-star rating across 500 verified Google reviews, and held the number one TripAdvisor ranking in Scourie, all while recording 94% year-on-year turnover growth in its second year of trading.

The container restaurant is open Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 7pm, with doors open from today, 27 April 2026.