DIY Boom Continues as Expert Carpenter Shares Common Pitfalls and Practical Advice

Darren Drumm, Founder of Drumm Carpentry, Kitchens & Wardrobes, says he has seen a significant rise in DIY interest, with more people taking on home improvement projects.

From fitting new cabinets and installing flooring to crafting bespoke furniture, DIY projects can offer both personal satisfaction and financial savings. However, beginners often encounter avoidable mistakes that can result in additional costs. With the proper guidance and the right tools, most people can complete home projects successfully while steering clear of common errors.

DIY Mistakes to Avoid

“We all think we can take on any job,” Darren says, “but the truth is most people just haven’t got the skillset. Some jobs, like fitted kitchens and built-in sitting room furniture , require a professional to make sure it’s done safety, and correctly.”

Here are some of the most common errors Darren says DIY enthusiasts make:

Underestimating the complexity : Some DIY projects seem simple at first, but improper preparation or techniques can turn them into bigger issues.

: Some DIY projects seem simple at first, but improper preparation or techniques can turn them into bigger issues. Skipping safety precautions : Many people overlook the importance of protective gear. Always wear safety gloves, goggles and ear protection when using power tools.

: Many people overlook the importance of protective gear. Always wear safety gloves, goggles and ear protection when using power tools. Incorrect measurements : One of the most frequent mistakes is failing to measure accurately. As they say, “measure twice, cut once!”.

: One of the most frequent mistakes is failing to measure accurately. As they say, “measure twice, cut once!”. Using the wrong tools : Every DIY project requires the right tools, so make sure your toolbox has what you need.

: Every DIY project requires the right tools, so make sure your toolbox has what you need. Ignoring instructions: Whether it’s a DIY kit or expert guidance, skipping steps or not reading through the full instructions can lead to mistakes.

The Amateur’s DIY Toolbox

When taking on a DIY project, Darren recommends that homeowners approach each task with their skillset in mind. For those keen to take on smaller projects safely and effectively, Darren says to start with a core set of reliable tools, including:

A quality tape measure.

A spirit level to ensure accuracy.

A screwdriver set.

A claw hammer.

An adjustable spanner.

A reliable power drill.

A sturdy ladder.

Safety gear such as gloves and eye protection.

Darren says that these tools will cover most beginner-level home tasks, from hanging shelves and assembling furniture, while also ensuring DIY enthusiasts don’t get too ahead of themselves.

About Drumm Carpentry, Kitchens & Wardrobes

Established in 2016, Drumm Carpentry, Kitchens & Wardrobes offers a range of bespoke kitchens and wardrobes, while also specialising in full home renovations.