New Platform Highlights Risks of Overlooked Social Media Footprints for UK Job Hunters

A newly established UK-based firm offering social media screening services is drawing attention to a widespread issue: many adults still fail to grasp just how visible their online activity really is.

right2socials has issued this reminder at a time when employers are placing greater emphasis on reviewing candidates’ digital presence as part of recruitment decisions.

Surveys indicate that more than 70% of employers now examine publicly accessible social media profiles when evaluating applicants. Even so, a large number of individuals remain unaware that posts, comments and images shared years ago can continue to surface in online searches.

This disconnect between what people assume is visible and what actually appears online can have unintended consequences. Old content, humour taken out of context, or casual interactions may appear alongside formal applications, adding an often unseen dimension to hiring processes, particularly in highly competitive sectors.

As a newly launched UK company, right2socials supports individuals in understanding how their publicly available content might be interpreted during recruitment. Its approach reflects a broader UK trend towards managing digital identity and personal branding online.

A spokesperson for right2socials said: “Lots of people feel unsure about what employers can see online. With more organisations reviewing publicly available profiles, understanding what is visible can help individuals feel more prepared, confident and more in control before applying for a new role.

“This is not about judging anyone’s past. It is about helping people see what is already visible, in one clear place, so they can make informed decisions about how they want to present themselves professionally.”

The platform has been designed to respond to this evolving landscape by offering users a clear and accessible way to assess their online footprint. Its goal is to provide greater transparency around how individuals may be perceived digitally.

The rise in social media screening reflects a wider shift in how personal and professional identities overlap online. Employers are paying closer attention to tone and behaviour, while candidates are becoming increasingly conscious of how their digital history may influence perceptions of professionalism, judgement and workplace compatibility.

As more individuals explore new career opportunities, re-enter employment, or apply within sensitive fields such as education and healthcare, awareness of online visibility is expected to become an essential part of job preparation. Managing one’s digital presence is quickly becoming a standard step in the modern recruitment journey.