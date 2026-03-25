UK Couple Launch Colouring Book Series In Memory Of Daughter While Supporting Hospice Care

A UK-based couple have introduced a new range of colouring books inspired by towns across Britain, created in memory of their daughter, Freya.

Stephen, aged 38, and his partner Melissa, 22, started working on the idea in the weeks following her funeral, using the project as a way to cope with the quiet and reflective moments that followed their loss.

Freya, described by her parents as strong, determined and “incredibly amazing”, left a profound impression on everyone she met. With her distinctive hair and uplifting personality, she brought joy to those around her despite the challenges she experienced.

“She just kept going,” Stephen says. “She was always pushing herself to get better and do things people didn’t think she’d be able to do. She made us so proud.”

Before her passing, the family received vital support from Martin House Children’s Hospice, where they were able to stay together and learn how to care for Freya at home.

“The biggest thing they did for us was teach us how to look after her,” Stephen explains. “We stayed there before bringing her home from the hospital, and it gave us the confidence to care for her ourselves. They were always there when we needed support.”

Following her loss, the quieter periods of the day proved especially difficult.

“That’s when it really hits you,” he says. “When everything slows down.”

Seeking a way to focus his time, Stephen explored different activities, including gaming and fitness, before developing the idea that would become Britain in Lines.

The concept centres on colouring books featuring real towns and places across the UK, offering a mindful and relaxing creative outlet.

“I was looking for something different,” he says. “A lot of colouring books are patterns or cartoon-style drawings. I wanted something where you could feel like you’re colouring your own town or somewhere meaningful to you.”

As the first illustrated pages were returned by freelance artists, the project began to take on greater meaning.

“That’s when it felt real. I could picture people sitting down for 20–30 minutes, just relaxing and colouring one of the pages.”

For Melissa, who had dedicated so much of her time to caring for Freya, reconnecting with something positive has been an important step.

“Melissa isn’t quite ready to return to work yet,” Stephen says. “She lost her role as a mum, which is something no one should ever have to go through. Colouring has helped her take some time for herself and begin to look forward again.”

What began as a creative outlet has since developed into a project with a wider purpose.

“It gives us something to build, something positive,” Stephen says. “And it gives people a chance to take a bit of time for themselves too.”

The couple have committed to donating 10% of all book sales to Martin House in Freya’s memory.

“She made so many people happy in her life,” he says. “This is a way for her to continue helping others, even now.”

The collection includes carefully illustrated depictions of UK towns such as Harrogate, Scarborough, Falmouth and Buxton, designed to promote calm and concentration.

“We just hope people enjoy them,” Stephen adds. “That they get a bit of peace, even if it’s just for a few minutes.”

Looking ahead, the couple aim to broaden the project with additional locations and potentially create charity-focused editions, with full proceeds supporting organisations like Martin House.

For the moment, their focus remains deeply personal. “We’ll keep building this, for her.”