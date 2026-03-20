Is it time to refresh your CV this spring?

Linda Walmsley, Director of Walmsley Wilkinson Executive and Management Recruitment, explains why keeping your CV up to date is essential, even if you are not currently seeking a new role.
Take a moment to consider: when did you last revise your CV?
For many professionals, the answer is “when I last applied for a job.” However, in today’s dynamic, opportunity-led employment landscape, that mindset is increasingly outdated. A CV should not be something you hastily amend when needed; rather, it ought to be a living document that reflects who you are, what you have accomplished, and the key skills and experience that demonstrate your future potential. In simple terms, a well-maintained CV gives you a clear competitive edge in the job market.
Careers are continually progressing. New skills are developed, projects are completed, leadership responsibilities expand, and achievements accumulate over time. If your CV has not been updated for several months, or even years, it is unlikely to present the full picture of your professional journey.
- Your most recent accomplishments are visible
- Your skills align with your current level of expertise
- Your professional narrative reflects your future ambitions
- Boost confidence by reminding you of your achievements
- Clarify your career direction and future goals
- Support performance reviews by capturing measurable successes
- Highlight skill gaps and development opportunities
If opportunity knocked tomorrow, would you be ready?