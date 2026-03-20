Is it time to refresh your CV this spring?

Linda Walmsley, Director of Walmsley Wilkinson Executive and Management Recruitment, explains why keeping your CV up to date is essential, even if you are not currently seeking a new role.

Take a moment to consider: when did you last revise your CV?

For many professionals, the answer is “when I last applied for a job.” However, in today’s dynamic, opportunity-led employment landscape, that mindset is increasingly outdated. A CV should not be something you hastily amend when needed; rather, it ought to be a living document that reflects who you are, what you have accomplished, and the key skills and experience that demonstrate your future potential. In simple terms, a well-maintained CV gives you a clear competitive edge in the job market.

Careers are continually progressing. New skills are developed, projects are completed, leadership responsibilities expand, and achievements accumulate over time. If your CV has not been updated for several months, or even years, it is unlikely to present the full picture of your professional journey.

A well-maintained CV ensures that:

Your most recent accomplishments are visible

Your skills align with your current level of expertise

Your professional narrative reflects your future ambitions

Of course, your CV doesn’t exist in isolation. Anyone interested in your CV will almost always look you up online. So, by refreshing your CV you can also align this version with your LinkedIn profile. It’s a great opportunity to update your headline and summary, add recent achievements, projects and skills. Consistency across your CV and LinkedIn strengthens your professional brand and improves your visibility to your existing SLT and external potential employers.

Imagine this scenario: an executive search consultant contacts you about an exciting opportunity. It’s aligned with your experience, offers progression, and sounds compelling.

Now ask yourself, could you confidently send your CV within the hour?



If the answer is no, you’re not alone. Keeping it updated means you can act quickly and present yourself at your best without the stress of last-minute edits.

Importantly, refreshing your CV isn’t just about finding a new role, it’s about understanding your value. Writing your CV acts like a personal performance review. It helps you recognise progress that you may otherwise have overlooked.

In fact, regularly updating your CV can:

Boost confidence by reminding you of your achievements

by reminding you of your achievements Clarify your career direction and future goals

and future goals Support performance reviews by capturing measurable successes

by capturing measurable successes Highlight skill gaps and development opportunities

It’s easy to forget how much you’ve accomplished. Sitting down to document your achievements can be surprisingly motivating. Reviewing your skills and successes can significantly improve confidence and reinforce your sense of progression.

It’s not just a document. It’s a precis of your career to date showcasing your professional worth. Keeping your CV updated ensures you capture achievements while they’re fresh, rather than trying to recall them years later.

Employers expect current, relevant information that reflects your latest skills and experience A well-maintained CV allows you to respond quickly to opportunities and stand out in competitive markets

Whilst we regularly service our cars, review our finances, and set personal goals, many of us neglect one of our most valuable assets, our career. Investing 20 minutes a month can keep it on-point and ready.

So, ask yourself again:



If opportunity knocked tomorrow, would you be ready?



If not, it might be time for a spring clean.