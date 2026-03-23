BBC journalist John Sweeney appears in new documentary by former Emmerdale actor exploring Trump, Putin and Ukraine

A new documentary by former Emmerdale actor Daniel Coll features veteran BBC investigative journalist John Sweeney, examining the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

John Sweeney is widely recognised for his uncompromising reporting on Russia, conflict zones and global corruption. Over a career spanning decades, he has investigated some of the world’s most powerful and controversial regimes. From challenging Kremlin narratives to reporting from the front lines of war, he has earned a reputation for tackling difficult questions others often avoid.

In this candid interview, Sweeney focuses on Trump, Putin and the ongoing war in Ukraine, outlining concerns, connections and unresolved issues that continue to influence global politics.

The documentary addresses the nature of Trump’s relationship with the Kremlin and considers its potential implications while the conflict in Ukraine continues.

Coll, known for his role as DI Frank Blackmore in Emmerdale, has built a varied career that includes appearances in Braveheart and Billy Elliot the Musical (Dad). He is now developing a growing portfolio of projects through Picture Point Films, including Ordinary Heroes, a documentary filmed over two years that follows British volunteers delivering essential aid into Ukraine.

His other projects include the Malta-based Falcon television series, set to feature Peter Andre, and the feature film Santa Express starring Toyah Willcox, which is scheduled to film in Peterborough this summer.

John Sweeney – Ukraine, Putin and Trump is distributed by Journeyman Pictures and is available to watch on YouTube.