UK clinicians gain access to Interpod Orthotic Library through Algeos

Algeos has launched the Interpod Orthotic Library in the UK, offering clinicians a comprehensive reference designed to support informed orthotic prescribing and clinical decision-making.

As the exclusive UK distributor for Interpod products, Algeos continues to expand its support for podiatrists, physiotherapists and other healthcare professionals working in lower limb care who require reliable prefabricated orthotic solutions.

The Orthotic Library serves as a structured resource that presents the full Interpod range in a clear and organised format. It has been created to help clinicians understand product differences, guide orthotic selection and support clinical reasoning across the Interpod range, including well-known options such as Interpod Flex and more advanced designs within the Force series.

By aligning orthotic options with biomechanical presentations and treatment objectives, the Library is intended to make product selection more straightforward while supporting better patient outcomes.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Cameron, Product Director at Algeos said: “The Orthotic Library represents a significant step forward in supporting clinicians with structured, accessible guidance across the Interpod range.

“As exclusive UK distributor, we are proud to bring this global resource to our customers and help elevate confidence in prefabricated orthotic prescription.”

Interpod has developed a strong international reputation for orthotic solutions engineered to manage common lower limb conditions, relieve pressure and assist natural movement. The Orthotic Library builds upon this reputation by bringing the entire range together within a clinically focused reference that reflects contemporary treatment approaches.

The Orthotic Library is now available to clinicians across the UK through Algeos.

Further details or requests for a copy can be made by visiting www.algeos.com or contacting the Algeos team at [email protected].