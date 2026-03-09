Micom Technologies selected as supplier under NHS SBS communications framework

Micom Technologies has been appointed as a supplier under the NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) Patient/Citizen Communication, Engagement and Hybrid Mail Solutions Framework Agreement (Reference SBS10521), covering multiple service areas:

• Lot 1 – Digital communication platforms

• Lot 2 – Messaging technologies

• Lot 3 – Voice communication services

• Lot 4 – Hybrid mail solutions

• Lot 7 – Multi-channel combined solutions

This appointment provides NHS bodies and eligible public sector organisations with a compliant route to procure Micom’s communication services through the established framework structure.

The Patient/Citizen Communication, Engagement and Hybrid Mail Solutions Framework Agreement has been designed to support healthcare providers and public sector organisations in improving communication with patients, citizens and service users.

Through the framework, organisations can access a variety of communication technologies through pre-approved procurement Lots. These include solutions for SMS messaging, email communication, hybrid mail services, digital messaging and citizen engagement platforms.

Organisations using the framework can either conduct a further competition between suppliers or make a direct award where appropriate. This approach simplifies procurement and reduces the time and administrative effort associated with launching a new tender.

Kelly Harris, Senior Category Manager, Digital & IT at NHS Shared Business Services, said:

“The Patient/Citizen Communication, Engagement and Hybrid Mail Solutions Framework Agreement represents a step forward in supporting NHS Trusts and the wider public sector to improve communication with patients and citizens.

It enables organisations to deliver timely, personalised, and accessible communications that empower citizens and improve operational efficiency and support reducing did not attend (DNA) rates.”

Andy Barber, CEO of Micom Technologies, commented:

“Being named as a supplier on this NHS SBS framework agreement reflects our commitment to delivering secure and scalable communication services to public sector organisations.

Through this agreement, NHS and public sector teams can access our multi-channel platform to support appointment reminders, service notifications and critical communications, all within an established procurement route.”

Micom’s platform allows organisations to manage both operational and marketing communications across SMS, email and physical mail channels through a single interface. The system supports automation, message performance tracking and fallback delivery methods where required.

The framework agreement is open to NHS organisations and authorised public sector entities across the UK.

For further information about the framework agreement, visit: https://www.sbs.nhs.uk/services/framework-agreements/patient-citizen-communication-engagement-and-hybrid-mail-solutions/

