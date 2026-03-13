Digital pharmacy for gay men launches in the UK to address gaps in sexual health access

A sexual wellness brand focused on gay men’s health has launched an online pharmacy and clinic, which it believes to be the first of its kind in the UK.

Friend of Dorothy Wellness has been operating for close to three years, building a customer base in the UK and the US through a range of products covering sexual stamina, performance, prostate health and overall wellbeing.

The digital clinic extends the brand’s offering into prescription healthcare. Men can now consult a doctor online and receive treatment for conditions including erectile dysfunction, hair loss and weight management, with prescriptions handled through the platform.

Founder Oliver James said the service was developed in response to a pattern he had observed in how gay men engage with healthcare providers.

Oliver said: “Many gay men, particularly outside major cities, feel uncomfortable discussing sexual health issues with a local doctor or pharmacist they’ve known for years. Some simply avoid getting help altogether.

“Our digital clinic aims to remove those barriers by offering private, judgement-free healthcare designed specifically with gay men in mind.”

The clinic launches at a time when LGBTQ+ health provision is receiving increased scrutiny. In July 2025, the NHS announced its first ever review focused on tackling health inequalities affecting LGBTQ+ communities.

Oliver James added: “We’re seeing a much wider conversation happening across the UK about LGBTQ+ health inequalities, and that’s incredibly positive, but conversations need to translate into real, accessible services. These communities often have very specific health concerns and experiences that aren’t always reflected in mainstream healthcare services.

“We believe there’s real value in creating services that understand those nuances. Our aim isn’t to replace traditional healthcare, but to complement it by offering support that feels relevant, informed and built with gay men in mind.”

For more information, visit friend-of-dorothy.com.