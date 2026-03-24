Dr Hanson Yu receives Endolift® Award of Excellence 2026 for clinical expertise

Dr Hanson Yu has been honoured with the Endolift® Award of Excellence 2026, recognising his role as a leading practitioner in one of the fastest-developing areas of minimally invasive aesthetic medicine.

Presented as part of the Endolift® Achievement Awards, the honour acknowledges clinicians who consistently demonstrate high levels of technical accuracy, strong patient outcomes and sound clinical judgement when performing Endolift®, a laser-based treatment designed to stimulate collagen, tighten tissue and improve skin laxity without conventional surgery.

Unlike many industry awards that cover broad criteria, this recognition is highly focused. It evaluates not only the use of the technology but also the quality of its application, including patient selection, treatment planning and long-term results.

Originally developed in Italy, Endolift® has seen growing adoption across Europe and the UK as an alternative to traditional surgical lifting procedures. The technique uses micro-optical fibres inserted beneath the skin to deliver targeted laser energy, helping to remodel tissue, reduce localised fat and improve structural definition. Its increasing popularity reflects its ability to bridge the gap between non-invasive treatments and surgical solutions.

Despite the technology’s capabilities, outcomes are closely tied to practitioner skill and experience.

Dr Hanson’s recognition highlights a wider shift within the aesthetics industry, moving away from device-led promotion towards a greater emphasis on clinician-led results. In a market where new technologies are regularly introduced, differentiation is increasingly determined by how treatments are planned and delivered rather than the tools themselves.

Those familiar with Dr Hanson’s approach often describe it as measured and methodical. Rather than relying on Endolift® as a standalone option, he typically incorporates it into a broader treatment plan that takes into account facial structure, ageing progression and patient expectations over time.

This reflects a growing trend in aesthetic medicine towards comprehensive facial planning and ongoing care, rather than isolated procedures.

The award also mirrors evolving patient expectations. With greater awareness of both risks and outcomes, there is increasing demand for treatments that deliver visible improvements while minimising downtime and procedural risk.

In this environment, Endolift® continues to gain traction, although its success depends heavily on precision, control of treatment depth and a clear understanding of tissue response.

For Dr Hanson, the accolade places him among a select group of practitioners recognised for advanced use of the technology. For the industry as a whole, it reinforces the idea that while innovation drives progress, consistent results ultimately depend on clinical expertise and discipline.