Audit Adventures Launches Platform To Support Practical AI Governance And Regulatory Compliance

New interactive platform helps organisations convert AI compliance requirements into structured, auditable workflows

Audit Adventures, founded by IT specialist Maphi Bayolo, has launched an AI governance platform aimed at helping organisations implement compliance with the EU AI Act and ISO/IEC 42001 in a practical and structured way.

With regulatory expectations around artificial intelligence continuing to grow worldwide, many organisations are finding it difficult to translate complex compliance obligations into workable, day-to-day processes. Audit Adventures seeks to close this gap by transforming regulatory frameworks into clearly defined execution journeys.

Positioned as a modern alternative to consultancy-heavy approaches, the platform enables organisations to take ownership of governance implementation through guided processes, rather than relying solely on documentation or external advisory services.

Built for organisations that develop or deploy AI systems, the platform provides step-by-step guidance on governance structures, risk management practices and documentation aligned with evolving regulatory requirements.

“Many organisations understand the need for AI governance, but struggle to operationalise it in a way that is practical, consistent, and audit-ready,” said Maphi Bayolo, Founder of Audit Adventures. “Audit Adventures is designed to bridge that gap by turning regulatory requirements into structured workflows and tangible outputs.”

The platform is particularly relevant for organisations seeking a systematic approach to governance implementation while reducing dependence on external consultants.

As part of its expansion strategy, Audit Adventures is developing additional modules tailored to regional regulations, including South Korea’s emerging AI governance framework, highlighting the growing international scope of compliance requirements.

The platform is now live, with early outreach efforts targeting organisations in need of structured and effective AI governance solutions.