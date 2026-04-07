UK Employers Rush to Secure AI Apprenticeships Ahead of Tighter Levy Deadlines

Businesses across England are moving quickly to enrol employees in AI apprenticeship schemes as new rules shorten the window for using Growth and Skills Levy funds.

Beginning in April 2026, unused levy contributions now expire after 12 months instead of the previous 24. At the same time, employers face higher co-investment costs of 25% once their levy balance is depleted. With government funding also being withdrawn from 16 apprenticeship standards in September, including widely used Team Leader and Operations Manager courses, interest in AI-focused alternatives has grown rapidly.

Many organisations are now realising they can train staff in AI and automation at no additional cost through a Level 4 apprenticeship programme that combines several recognised industry qualifications under one fully funded package.

TESS Group, an award-winning national training provider, works with major organisations such as the Financial Times, EDF Energy, Transport for London, the University of Kent, and NHS England. Its AI & Automation Practitioner programme is built on the principle that AI capabilities should be accessible across all departments, not just technical teams, and that employers should not need to pay extra for professional certifications.

Running over 15 to 18 months, the programme is suitable for employees at all levels, from operational staff to senior leaders. No coding experience is required. Participants gain hands-on experience with tools including Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, and Power Automate, enabling them to integrate AI into their roles from the outset. The course can also be adapted for organisations using Google Workspace, incorporating Google’s AI tools.

A key differentiator is the inclusion of additional qualifications. Alongside the core apprenticeship, TESS Group integrates up to five certifications at no extra cost: Microsoft AI Business Professional (AB-730), NCFE Level 3 certificates in Cyber Security and Data, NCFE AI Prompt Engineering, and BCS accreditation. The full programme is funded at £18,000 via the Apprenticeship Levy for levy-paying employers, while smaller organisations can access 95% government funding.

“Most employers have no idea they can get this many qualifications wrapped into one apprenticeship,” said Rod Doyle, Director and Founder of TESS Group. “They’re already paying the levy. This is money they’ve already spent sitting in a pot that expires after 12 months (it used to be 24 months) if they don’t use it. We’re helping them turn that into real capability across their teams, not just in IT, but in HR, finance, operations, marketing, every department. And it works just as well for leaders as it does for the people they manage.” Rod’s business partner Lisa O’Reilly added “the AI and Automation Practitioner Level 4 Apprenticeship will help get businesses and organisations optimised for growth and we at TESS Group are delighted to be one of the leading learning providers in AI and Automation learning.”

The financial benefits are clear. On average, learners save more than 10 hours per week by automating routine processes. Because the programme is applied directly to their roles, organisations begin to see returns almost immediately rather than waiting until completion.

Training is delivered through live online sessions via Zoom or Microsoft Teams, with new cohorts launching each month. Employers can enrol individuals or opt for private cohorts tailored to specific industry needs. For those seeking leadership-focused AI training, TESS Group also offers dedicated pathways for managers, operations leaders, and coaches, each incorporating CMI management qualifications.

Currently, TESS Group supports more than 100 employers across England and has trained over 10,000 learners. It reports a 59% distinction rate, compared to a national average of approximately 20%, alongside a 97% employer satisfaction score and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 from more than 680 verified reviews on Google and Trustpilot.

Employers looking to make use of their Apprenticeship Levy for AI training can arrange a free 15-minute discovery call.