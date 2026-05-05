AI health app Juno launches to support chronic illness patients

A new AI-powered health assistant, Juno, has launched to support people living with chronic illness by providing personalised insights, symptom tracking, and continuous support between medical appointments.

Juno is built to address gaps in traditional healthcare systems and offers users personalised insights, symptom tracking, and continuous emotional support between medical appointments.

Users can interact with Juno via voice or text, sharing symptoms, health history, and daily experiences. The AI system then analyses this data to provide tailored responses, track symptom progression and generate reports that can be shared with healthcare professionals.

Juno’s AI has been trained using a combination of academic research and patient input, including over 1,000 interviews conducted in the past six months. The system is designed not only to provide practical health insights but also to deliver empathetic, emotionally aware responses.

Available on iOS and Android, Juno already has tens of thousands of users and rapid growth is projected in the coming months. The platform is currently part of San Francisco’s Y Combinator accelerator programme and has secured $500,000 in early funding, with plans to raise a larger round later this year.

Juno’s founder, Marshall Gould said: “For many individuals with chronic conditions, ranging from autoimmune diseases to chronic fatigue, daily life involves ongoing symptoms, uncertainty, and long waits between clinical consultations. Juno aims to bridge this gap by acting as an intelligent, always-available companion.

“Healthcare today often lacks continuity – patients may wait months between appointments, and in that time, critical information is lost. Juno ensures that nothing slips through the cracks.”

The platform focuses on three core outcomes for users:

Feeling understood through personalised interactions

Gaining structure to reporting symptoms via automated tracking

Achieving an earlier diagnosis by identifying patterns

Marshall’s motivation for developing Juno began after he was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome during university – an experience that highlighted the challenges of navigating fragmented healthcare systems and managing “invisible” conditions.

He added: “Chronic illness often turns patients into their own advocates. You’re constantly piecing together information to try to understand what’s happening to your body. Juno is designed to support that journey and make it less overwhelming.”

Future updates will include diagnostic support features for undiagnosed users, as well as enhanced tools for identifying symptom triggers and optimising treatment strategies.

While initially focused on English-speaking markets, Juno is already being used internationally and plans to expand globally. The platform is designed to be accessible, scalable, and adaptable across different healthcare systems.

With user numbers expected to exceed 250,000 by mid-year, Juno is positioning itself as a leading innovator in AI-driven healthcare support.