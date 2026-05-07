Lone Star Analysis Ltd earns ISO 27001 certification, strengthening secure government AI and analytics

Lone Star Analysis Ltd., a provider of advanced predictive and prescriptive analytics and Evolved AI®, has announced that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification—the internationally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

This milestone reflects Lone Star’s commitment to embedding security into the way it operates – strengthening resilience against evolving cyber threats while enabling more efficient, risk-aware decision-making across the business.

By implementing a structured and continuously improving approach to information security, the company is better positioned to protect sensitive data, reduce operational disruption, and meet the growing expectations of customers and partners.

“Achieving ISO 27001 is a significant step in how we scale responsibly,” said Robin Adlam, MD of Lone Star. “It not only reinforces the trust our customers place in us but also enables us to operate more efficiently and compete more effectively in security-conscious markets.”

The certification supports Lone Star’s ability to accelerate growth by simplifying security assurance processes and providing independent validation of robust security practices – an increasingly critical factor in winning and retaining business.

The certification was awarded by British Assessment Bureau, a globally recognised certification body accredited by UKAS. British Assessment Bureau’s rigorous audit process verified Lone Star Analysis Ltd’s compliance with the stringent requirements of ISO 27001.